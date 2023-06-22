Behind the Worship event is a rehearsal studio experience

Organizers of the Community Worship Circle in Hamilton will give the community an opportunity to experience rehearsal during two upcoming Behind the Worship studio sessions.

“It’s summertime, so I thought what we would do is have these rehearsals that don’t require the whole group, and we are going to work on new material. This will also allow us to get a little more intimate and we’ll be able to enjoy the workshopping process,” said Mark Provart, director of praise, youth and young adult ministries at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton.

Behind the Worship will offer two open door workshop and rehearsal experiences at 6 p.m. Sunday and again at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Court Street Worship Center at 23 Court Street (at the corner of Monument Avenue and Court Street, directly across from the Fitton Center for Creative Arts) in Hamilton. Everyone is welcome and the event is free to attend.

“We are just going to open the doors to give people a peak behind the curtain and do ‘Behind the Worship.’ We’ll have these rehearsals, food, and fellowship and invite the community in. It won’t be a service, but it will be like we’re going to invite you into our studio,” Provart said.

When it’s a rehearsal, you see the relationships, and hear the conversations, he said.

“I hope that Behind the Worship strengthens our fellowship as a community,” Provart said.

A few songs the group will be working on will include “God Is In This Story,” “In Jesus Name,” “More Than Able,” “Found My Freedom” and “Ain’t No Grave,” among others.

Provart said the singers and musicians will also be gearing up for Citywide Revival, which will be held July 29 at Marcum Park. These rehearsals will give participants a chance to learn new songs for the event.

“We (CWC) are doing the worship for Citywide Revival, which is about three hours of music, so we can build our song repertoire to get ready for Citywide Revival,” Provart said.

For about a year-and-half, The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton has partnered with other area churches across Southwest Ohio to bring a monthly, Sunday night worship service to the community called Community Worship Circle. The event was started in Nov. of 2021 to bring area churchgoers together for a time of worship.

Worship leaders from surrounding churches, including Provart, lead Community Worship Circle each month. The event has attracted from 50 to 70 people from different churches including The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, First Baptist Church of Hamilton, St. Paul’s Miracle Center, The Sanctuary Covenant Christian Fellowship, Vineyard Cincinnati, Walden Ponds Community Church of the Nazarene, Emmanuel Temple and Power Source Ministries, to name a few.

During Community Worship Circle, attendees can expect an evening of worship that’s highlighted by contemporary Christian and gospel music with songs like “I Speak Jesus,” “All Hail King Jesus,” “All My Hope,” “Heart of Worship,” and “Holy Water.” Typically, the worship service lasts about an hour with no sermon.

In addition to Provart, other participating worship leaders have included Rufus Wilson, Kelli Provart, Randy Newton, Andrew Donahue, Pastor Frederick McQueen, Edna Lafferty, Chris Blevins, Ronda Davis, Pastor Vanessa McQueen, Daniel Wilkin, Heidi Wilkin, Chishawna Powell and Megan Demoret, among others.

How to go

What: Behind the Worship

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Court Street Worship Center, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton

Admission: Free

More info: thepresby.org