‘Beautiful Imagination’ showcases works of 5 artists at The Strauss Gallery

Community members are invited to a “Main Event” party on Friday night for “Beautiful Imagination,” which will celebrate the work of five artists at The Strauss Gallery in downtown Hamilton.
“The idea of ‘Beautiful Imagination’ goes hand-in-hand with an artist’s imagination. We all like to think that they’re beautiful ideas that we’re coming up with. Some may take a different tone, or not, but it’s a wonderful thing being an artist, where you can visualize, using your imagination, what you want to create. And sometimes, that changes during the course of the creation,” said artist David Estep. “It’s kind of a loose process, but it’s all about the artist’s imagination.”
Estep has previously exhibited his work at The Strauss Gallery. This time, he said he collaborated with a few of his friends to bring the exhibition to the galleries.
Estep said the exhibition will also showcase the work of Alison Shepard-Hildebrant, Evan Hildebrant, Hope Nowak and David Falter. Evan Hildebrandt and Estep worked together closely on organizing the show.
“This time, rather than doing a solo event, I thought I would get some of my friend’s together. I started this out as an abstract art show, because I have been involved in abstract art for the last year now. I’ve done different types of paintings and illustrations and things like that, using different mediums. I had a good body of work I wanted to share, so I got some other abstract artists together, but it has expanded further than that now,” he said.
“There will be a lot of abstract but there’s going to be a cross of abstract, some realism, and we even have a three-dimensional piece by David Falter in it. It’s very graphic,” Estep said.
It turned into a much more diverse show than it first started out,” he said.
Husband and wife, Evan Hildebrant and Alison Shepard-Hildebrant each have individual works in the show, but they also collaborated on two pieces in the exhibition.
Falter’s piece is also three-dimensional. It’s a big circle, all black, and it’s like a miniature molding of the city.
“It’s three-dimensional, like an ariel shot. It’s quite amazing,” Estep said, “And then, Hope is eighty to ninety percent abstract herself.”
For a lot of his own abstract work, Estep said he uses photo references to create abstract paintings.
“I’ve used icebergs, mountains and other nature shots to create my work,” he said.
The “Main Event” party for “Beautiful Imagination” will be Friday night at The Strauss, and it is free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on display through June 3. All of the artists will be present to visit with guests, and to answer questions about their work.
“I love my (day) job. Outside of work, my life pretty much revolves around art. I love going to art shows, but really, my most favorite things to do are to show and share art, talk about art and listen to music. So, all of that together is really what the opening night is all about. It’s the love of art, talking about it, and sharing our experiences,” Estep said.
Estep said the exhibition is organized by color and works from each of the artists are blended together throughout the galleries. Each artist had a “bring your best work” attitude.
“It’s cool to see the fruition of your hard work come together,” he said. “So, after it was set up, we were all very happy with how the different pieces work together. The Strauss Gallery is a lovely space. They have a lot of wall area to hang your art. It’s narrow and long, so it’s easy to navigate through the space. It’s just really a great place to show and share art.”
How to go
What: “Beautiful Imagination” features the works of artists David Estep, Alison Shepard-Hildebrant, Evan Hildebrant, Hope Nowak and David Falter.
When: On display through June 3.
Where: The Strauss Gallery, 220 High St., Hamilton.
Cost: Free.
More info: Online at artspace.org/hamilton
