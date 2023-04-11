‘Beautiful Imagination’ showcases works of 5 artists at The Strauss Gallery

“There will be a lot of abstract but there’s going to be a cross of abstract, some realism, and we even have a three-dimensional piece by David Falter in it. It’s very graphic,” Estep said.

It turned into a much more diverse show than it first started out,” he said.

Husband and wife, Evan Hildebrant and Alison Shepard-Hildebrant each have individual works in the show, but they also collaborated on two pieces in the exhibition.

Falter’s piece is also three-dimensional. It’s a big circle, all black, and it’s like a miniature molding of the city.

“It’s three-dimensional, like an ariel shot. It’s quite amazing,” Estep said, “And then, Hope is eighty to ninety percent abstract herself.”

For a lot of his own abstract work, Estep said he uses photo references to create abstract paintings.

“I’ve used icebergs, mountains and other nature shots to create my work,” he said.

The “Main Event” party for “Beautiful Imagination” will be Friday night at The Strauss, and it is free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on display through June 3. All of the artists will be present to visit with guests, and to answer questions about their work.

“I love my (day) job. Outside of work, my life pretty much revolves around art. I love going to art shows, but really, my most favorite things to do are to show and share art, talk about art and listen to music. So, all of that together is really what the opening night is all about. It’s the love of art, talking about it, and sharing our experiences,” Estep said.

Estep said the exhibition is organized by color and works from each of the artists are blended together throughout the galleries. Each artist had a “bring your best work” attitude.

“It’s cool to see the fruition of your hard work come together,” he said. “So, after it was set up, we were all very happy with how the different pieces work together. The Strauss Gallery is a lovely space. They have a lot of wall area to hang your art. It’s narrow and long, so it’s easy to navigate through the space. It’s just really a great place to show and share art.”

How to go

What: “Beautiful Imagination” features the works of artists David Estep, Alison Shepard-Hildebrant, Evan Hildebrant, Hope Nowak and David Falter.

When: On display through June 3.

Where: The Strauss Gallery, 220 High St., Hamilton.

Cost: Free.

More info: Online at artspace.org/hamilton