BCI investigation into Ross Police payroll irregularities is closed

An investigation that began last fall into alleged “payroll irregularities” in the Ross Twp. Police Department has been completed, and it turned up “no actionable findings,” according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

In September, trustees referred the allegations to Gmoser, who requested an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

“This is a tempest in a teapot. The investigation is over. Case closed,” Gmoser said after the investigation.

A press release from Laurie Kile, township administrator, said “The board felt it was necessary to initiate this inquiry with a fair and impartial party. For the purpose of openness and transparency, we wanted the residents of Ross Township to be confident that their precious tax dollars are being spent and overseen, wisely. The findings of BCI and the Butler County Prosecutors office are that there is no evidence of any wrong doing and the case is closed.”

Additionally, “Any recommendations from the BCI investigation will be given the strongest possible consideration so that moving forward, we, along with the fiscal officer, the township administrator and the department heads can keep Ross Township a great place to live and work.”

The trustees board has called an emergency executive session for Sept. 27 to discuss an “investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee.”

