Barnes & Noble opening store at Bridgewater Falls

Location is planned to open Nov. 12
A new location of Barnes & Noble is opening soon at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

A new location of Barnes & Noble is opening soon at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp. GREG LYNCH/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Barnes & Noble is opening a store Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp., according to the company’s website.

It will open Nov. 12 at 3339 Princeton Road in the former Staples, which closed in early May.

Barnes & Noble has area locations at The Streets of West Chester in West Chester Twp.; Deerfield Towne Center in Mason; and the Kenwood Collection in Kenwood.

Based in New York City, Barnes & Noble has more than 650 locations in the United States, according to its website.

In Feb. 2025, a Barnes & Noble news release said the business is “enjoying a period of tremendous growth.”

In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had between 2009 and 2019, according to the release.

Representatives from Barnes & Noble did not respond immediately to inquiries for additional information.

In Other News
1
Butler County settles pregnancy lawsuit for $100,000
2
‘Lord, help the Bengals’: Local church sign goes viral
3
Hamilton city manager announces ‘audacious’ affordable home-building...
4
Middletown’s Robert ‘Sonny’ Hill Jr. Community Center prepares to open...
5
64 years on high school football’s chain gang keeps Monroe board member...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.