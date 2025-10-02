Barnes & Noble opening store at Bridgewater Falls

Barnes & Noble has area locations at The Streets of West Chester in West Chester Twp.; Deerfield Towne Center in Mason; and the Kenwood Collection in Kenwood.

Based in New York City, Barnes & Noble has more than 650 locations in the United States, according to its website.

In Feb. 2025, a Barnes & Noble news release said the business is “enjoying a period of tremendous growth.”

In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had between 2009 and 2019, according to the release.

Representatives from Barnes & Noble did not respond immediately to inquiries for additional information.