‘Banking error’ blamed for return of payroll checks at Middletown senior center

MIDDLETOWN — The executive director of Central Connections said a “banking error” caused numerous payroll checks to be returned for insufficient funds.

Diane Rodgers, hired as executive director in 2021, said the Middletown senior center switched banks, and after the center made “a large deposit” of checks, the bank held the funds for a few days and that’s why some employee payroll checks were returned.

The error was quickly corrected and the eight employees were paid, Rodgers told the Journal-News.

“We should have known better,” she said when asked about the bank holding the funds until the checks cleared. “That’s our fault.”

She called the error “a huge roadblock.”

Rick Fishbaugh, Central Connections board president, didn’t return calls from this news agency seeking comment.

In the days that followed, there have been numerous posts on social media claiming Central Connections was having financial difficulties. Rodgers wasn’t surprised by the backlash from the community that flamed the rumors.

She said some of the negativity may have come from some employees who were recently terminated.

“I have learned to take it on the chin,” she said. “We are absolutely fine.”

In fact, according to Rodgers, Central Connections is “thriving” with new members and a steady stream of bookings for its event center.

She predicted 2024 will be “really good financially” for the center, 3907 Central Ave.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

She said most weekends at the event center are booked through June 2024 and the restaurant and bar are experiencing larger crowds. She said those businesses are operating in the black and they’re funding other projects and programs at the center.

Since the center’s levy has expired, Rodgers said it had to find other ways to generate revenue.

Rodgers said the center is gaining about 100 members per month. The center is open to those 50 and older and those 18 and older are allowed to use all the facilities after 4 p.m.

Late last year, the center conducted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its massive renovation project, including the roof replacement and HVAC system. The total cost was about $900,000, with about $675,000 of that being financed through grants and the remaining out of the center’s general fund, Rodgers has said.

Some of the upgrades included a bridal suite that Rodgers hopes books more weddings; an expanded Central Cafe; a full bar; and hospitality space for about 800 guests with an additional 400 once the outside patio is complete.

“This is a recreation center,” Rodgers said at the ribbon-cutting. “Don’t get me wrong. We love our seniors. They’re the reason we’re here. But the other adults need something.”