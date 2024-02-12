Badin H.S. to have more students next year than in a quarter-century

“Badin High School continues to grow,” said school President Brian Pendergest at Thursday’s State of the Schools luncheon at the Fitton Center.

Their incoming freshman class for the 2024-2025 school year (187) will nearly match this year’s large freshman class (190), which will put the school at more than 720 students. This year, their enrollment is 695 with 137 in the senior class.

To give some perspective, Pendergest said the school had 448 students in the 2010-2011 school year and the last time they had more than 700 students in 2000-2001 (710).

“Our continued growth has been tremendous, and we believe that enrollment is due to the outstanding teachers that they work with and the faith development opportunities they receive at Badin,” said Pendergest. “Students have the opportunity to receive a top-notch education with tremendous teachers who take our mission to heart, and strive to help every student achieve their personal bests.”

This growth is why Badin purchased land to the west of the campus in order to expand its parking lot, which opened with 346 new spaces last month.

“Due to the enrollment, our campus continues to grow,” he said. “A couple of years ago, in 2020, we opened the student development center, which was a much-needed addition to our building.”

It’s also why, as part of the Building a Brighter Badin campaign, they’re building a new athletic complex. On Thursday, Pendergest said they contracted Conger Construction to lead the project, and they’ll break ground on the project on March 5.

Once built, Moeller High School in northern Hamilton County will be the only Cincinnati Archdiocese high school in southwest Ohio without an on-campus sports stadium.

They’ll also be honoring military and first responders with a memorial around the flagpole and a grotto.”

“It’s an exciting time at Badin,” he said.