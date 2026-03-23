Badin HS students roll up sleeves to help save lives

It’s a twice-a-school-year tradition at Butler County’s only Catholic high school, said Badin Spokesman Dirk Allen.

Tiffany Block, a territory representative for Versiti Blood Centers of Ohio, which coordinates high school blood drives in Butler County, said “one donation can save up to three lives.”

“They are directly helping patients,” said Block.

In return, she said, Badin students who donate at least three times between their freshman and senior year receive a “red honor cord” to wear at the high school graduation ceremony.

Block said among the 12 high schools in the county, Badin and the students at Fairfield High School are often close to being number one in donating the most pints of blood each school year.

Badin is Butler County’s only Catholic high school, and this school year enrolls more than 740 students, which is the largest 9-12 enrollment in this century of the school’s existence.

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Joining the students in donating are many of the school’s teachers and non-instructional staff.

Angela Breetz, a science teacher and department chair at the school, helps to promote and coordinate the fall and spring blood donor days for students.

The Badin blood drive has been going on for decades and is part of the school’s commitment to to community service, said Breetz.

“And research shows that if students donate blood in their teens … they are more likely to continue as blood donors into adulthood.”

Badin senior Mason Thomas is a regular participant in the school’s blood drives and said he receives the satisfaction of philanthropy while giving.

“I love helping people,” said Thomas. “Some of us might have a fear of needles but you have to ask yourself if that fear outweighs your desire to help people?”

Fellow senior Lily MacGowen said “I really like giving blood” and attributes her interest in part to a desire to have a career in healthcare.

The blood drives are unifying events at the school, said MacGowen.

“There are all kinds of students here and anyone who does different things here at Badin all have something in common as we help with this blood drive.”