Badin HS graduates offered nearly $23M in college scholarships

HAMILTON —The graduating class from Butler County’s only Catholic high school have earned nearly $23 million in college scholarships offers.
The 2023 senior class of Badin High School recently saw 43 of its 135 soon-to-be graduates each earned more than $250,000 in scholarship monies, earning them a place in the Hamilton school’s coveted “$250,000 Club,” said school officials.
“Even as the landscape around college admissions has changed and the process to earn academic-based scholarships has become more difficult,” said Badin Principal Patrick Keating.
“Badin students continue to earn scholarships to offset the cost of college. These students have worked incredibly hard at Badin and these scholarships are a great reward for that hard work,” said Keating.
The total scholarship offering amount for this graduating class was $22.8 million.
The 43 students who are members of the $250,000 Club will be attending 22 schools in nine states, said school officials.
Two students — Ainsley Brandabur (Ohio University) and Drew Karwisch (Miami University) — received more than $1 million in academic scholarship offers.
“We understand that students are not using all of these academic scholarships,” Keating added. “At the same time, every bit counts when it comes to paying for college. We appreciate the fact that a Badin education has helped our students earn many scholarships in 2023.”
Today a Baccalaureate Mass will be held 7 p.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton.
Badin’s Class of 2023, the school’s 57th graduating class, will walk on 7 p.m. Friday during graduation ceremonies at St. John the Evangelist Church in West Chester Twp.
The private Badin High School is located in west Hamilton and draws students from throughout Butler County and surrounding counties.
The school is part of the Cincinnati Archdiocese school system, which operates K-12 schools in 19 southwest and west central Ohio counties.
