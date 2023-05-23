Badin HS graduates offered nearly $23M in college scholarships

The 43 students who are members of the $250,000 Club will be attending 22 schools in nine states, said school officials.

Two students — Ainsley Brandabur (Ohio University) and Drew Karwisch (Miami University) — received more than $1 million in academic scholarship offers.

“We understand that students are not using all of these academic scholarships,” Keating added. “At the same time, every bit counts when it comes to paying for college. We appreciate the fact that a Badin education has helped our students earn many scholarships in 2023.”

Today a Baccalaureate Mass will be held 7 p.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton.

Badin’s Class of 2023, the school’s 57th graduating class, will walk on 7 p.m. Friday during graduation ceremonies at St. John the Evangelist Church in West Chester Twp.

The private Badin High School is located in west Hamilton and draws students from throughout Butler County and surrounding counties.

The school is part of the Cincinnati Archdiocese school system, which operates K-12 schools in 19 southwest and west central Ohio counties.