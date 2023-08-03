Backpack giveaway this Saturday in Hamilton

Butler County United Way is teaming up with Booker T. Washington Community Center, Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton, Hamilton Young People Empowered (HYPE), Hamilton City School District, Shared Harvest Food Bank, and the YMCA to put together and distribute backpacks full of school supplies to Butler County students in need.

The Backpack Giveaway will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Booker T Washington Community Center, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. The event will be first come, first served while supplies last, and each student must be present to receive a backpack.

There are 1,000 backpacks to give out. Each student who stops by will receive a new backpack full of supplies suited for all ages, including items such as pencils, notebooks, folders and more.

The giveaway will include snacks for kids, and splash pad. Kona Ice will be available for purchase.