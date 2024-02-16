Autism Rocks to present concert to benefit Ken Anderson charity

Autism Rocks with Ken Anderson Alliance presented by the Heidt Family Foundation will be held on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the music begins at noon. This is a family-friendly event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and Lori’s Roadhouse will provide guests with family-friendly menu options.

“Twenty-five dollars raised every day provides an hour of services for our folks with disabilities. So, you’re making an immediate impact the moment you walk through the door,” Cobb said.

Bands scheduled to perform throughout the day will include Don’t Tell Steve (noon to 12:45 p.m.); Finding Melissa (1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.); High Jack (2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.); Stone Mountain Mafia (3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.); CFG & the Family (4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.); The Whammies (5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.) and Melodic Connections will follow The Whammies (6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.) Melodic Connections features members from KAA’s music-based, day program.

The same day, Anderson will celebrate his 75th birthday. His birthday celebration will begin at 4:45 p.m. Anderson was born on Feb. 15.

Several team mascots will also be at the event, including Puckchop (Cincinnati Cyclones,) Gary the Lion (FC Cincinnati,) Mr. Redlegs (Cincinnati Reds,) and Who Dey (Cincinnati Bengals.)

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 and under. Tickets are available online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/79598068 in advance, or at the door the day of the event.

“People know us for our live concert events, but I don’t know if people always think about Lori’s Roadhouse hosting charity events. Charity is something that we value a lot as an organization, so we are excited to have an event that goes to a great cause, while staying true to our live music roots,” said Carly Adams, marketing manager at Lori’s Roadhouse.

“Every year, Autism Rocks gets bigger at Lori’s Roadhouse, and it’s a really fun day,” Adams said.

Proceeds from the event and a silent auction will benefit the Ken Anderson Alliance, which offers Live, Work, and Engage opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Anderson, former quarterback for the Bengals, started the nonprofit in 2014 to create groundbreaking Live, Work, and Engage opportunities for adults with disabilities. Through a variety of programs, participants are given diverse opportunities that foster independence and growth.

HOW TO GO

What: Autism Rocks

Where: Lori’s Roadhouse 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester.

When: Sun., Feb. 18, noon to 8 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Cost: General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 and under. Tickets are available online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/79598068

in advance, or at the door the day of the event.

More info: Go to www.lrhlive.com or www.kenandersonalliance.org. All ages event.