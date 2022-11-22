Atrium Medical Center awarded for maternity care

“This is multiple years in the making,” said Melissa Merritt, MSN, RN, NE-BC, associate chief nursing officer, Berry Women’s Center, Miami Valley Hospital. “It differentiates us within the nation. Every hospital says quality is important and we all believe that,” she said. “What is different about Premier Health is that we have put processes into place to purposefully tackle specific issues that impact maternal and infant mortality and morbidity. This award reflects the quality initiatives we put into place.

“It is about the triad — the patient, the nurse, the doctor. Birth plans are so important and personal, but not always does a birth plan goal match what is safest for the mom and baby. It’s our job to help you understand and for us to ensure that we are keeping you and that little one the safest possible,” Merritt said.