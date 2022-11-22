Atrium Medical Center awarded for maternity care

A Middletown hospital has been recognized for its ability to provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies and high-risk deliveries through its neonatal intensive care unit.
Atrium Medical Center received the award for Best Maternity Care Hospital from Money and the Leapfrog Group. It was the only Level II hospital in the Cincinnati area to be given the honor.
Another Premier Health hospital, Miami Valley, received the same award at Level III. There were 259 hospitals on the Money list, according to a news release from Premier.
“This is multiple years in the making,” said Melissa Merritt, MSN, RN, NE-BC, associate chief nursing officer, Berry Women’s Center, Miami Valley Hospital. “It differentiates us within the nation. Every hospital says quality is important and we all believe that,” she said. “What is different about Premier Health is that we have put processes into place to purposefully tackle specific issues that impact maternal and infant mortality and morbidity. This award reflects the quality initiatives we put into place.
“It is about the triad — the patient, the nurse, the doctor. Birth plans are so important and personal, but not always does a birth plan goal match what is safest for the mom and baby. It’s our job to help you understand and for us to ensure that we are keeping you and that little one the safest possible,” Merritt said.
Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that surveils hospitals to help people decide on and access safe health care.
