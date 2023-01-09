Asian Cuisine Week to feature dishes from more than 40 restaurants

“Asian Food Week” originally started during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to promote and support the local restaurants. Now, the event continues to be celebrated annually. Customers can participate by dining in at a restaurant or ordering take-out.

“Because of our help, support and promotions to these restaurants during COVID, some people who didn’t know the restaurants previously are now familiar with them and they have become regular customers. So, we have received a lot of positive feedback from both the customers as well as the restaurant owners,” said Tran.

Presented by Asianati, a brand within the Asian American Culture Association of Cincinnati, “Asian Cuisine Week” will afford patrons an opportunity to purchase up to five different menu items and “secret menu” items for $10 each at the participating restaurants, during regular operating hours. Typically, “secret menu” items are authentic dishes not normally offered at the restaurant.

“We decided we wanted to try something new, which is to promote up to five feature items for each restaurant, and each feature item has the pricing of $10. So, each of the ‘Asian Cuisine Week’ featured items will be offered for $10 for the entire week,” Tran said.

For example, Swagat India House, an Indian restaurant at 9104 Cox Road in West Chester Twp., will offer these five featured dishes for $10 each: Chicken biryani; Vegetal biryani (VEG); Chicken tikka masala with white rice/naan; Paneer tikka masala with white rice/naan and Tandoori chicken (six pieces).

“This gives the customer the flexibility to go in and order individual items that they like. They can order one or two dishes, let’s say. They can even go over to another restaurant that’s participating in Asian Cuisine Week and order something else,” Tran said.

Many of the participating restaurants will promote “Asian Cuisine Week” by displaying posters and flyers. Customers should mention “Asian Cuisine Week” when ordering the $10 featured menu items.

In the past, there were prix fixe meals for $20 and $30 for a three-course meal as well as various specials on the “secret menu” items.

The purpose of “Asian Cuisine Week” to celebrate the diversity of Asian cuisine by discovering local Asian restaurants and what they specialize in. “Asian Cuisine Week” will give customers the opportunity to explore Asian foods and cultures as they visit the participating restaurants. This is the fourth year for the annual event.

Participants can also tag “Asian Cuisine Week” photos on Instagram for a chance to win gift cards. For more information about participating restaurants, menus, or to download and print an Asian Cuisine Week Food Passport, go to “Asian Cuisine Week” website at acw.asianati.com.

