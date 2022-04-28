As Badin proposes campus stadium, area schools tout upsides of new sports facilities

City Council will consider the matter starting next month.

Monroe Schools took similar moves more than a decade ago in its city to build one of the area’s largest prep sports stadiums on its high school campus.

It’s giant step for any school campus and its home community, said Eric Silverman, athletic director for Monroe Schools.

And depending on whether Badin officials want to open up the stadium to community athletic leagues, a new sports facility can also impact area youth and adult sports beyond the immediate provision of a games for a school’s student teams.

Field rentals can become a revenue source for the host school.

Moreover, schools can provide their students with an all-weather, synthetic turf field for its physical education classes.

“The Monroe High School Stadium is a focal point of not only our school but our entire community and is used in some capacity almost every day of the year,” said Silverman.

“During the school day our physical education classes are able to utilize the facility for curricular purposes. After school our student-athletes utilize the facility for interscholastic athletic practices and competitions and we’ve hosted a variety of post season events including OHSAA sectional, district and regional football and soccer tournament games at the stadium,” he said.

“When not in use by our school programs the facility is utilized for various community and recreational purposes. Additionally, the facility has been utilized for special events as well, such as the Monroe High School graduation ceremony,” said Silverman.

Talawanda High School is also one of the area districts to add a new, on-campus stadium in recent years and district officials also tout the benefits.

“We are very proud that we are able to offer a very comprehensive athletic program and that we have athletic fields, multi-sport complex, and a fieldhouse that supports all … our students,” said Holli Morrish, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools.

“The amenities available in the fieldhouse are also used in our physical education curriculum for courses such as ‘fitness for life,’ so even students that may not play a sport have opportunities to enjoy the facilities,” Morrish said.

“We know that clubs, athletics, and other extracurriculars really enhance our student’s lives and also teach them skills that will be helpful to them in life,” she said.

Hamilton City Council scheduled a first reading and public hearing on the rezoning request, parking lot expansion plan, and athletic complex concept for May 25.

Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this story.