Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park returns for second year

In honor of Arbor Day, Earth Day and International Sculpture Day, Pyramid Hill is bringing back Art & Earth Day.
“This day is such an important time for Pyramid Hill’s mission. We exist to appreciate art in nature, so to be able to celebrate Arbor Day, Earth Day, and International Sculpture Day all on the same day is exceptional,” said Bryan Knicely, executive director at Pyramid Hill.
Pyramid Hill will celebrate Art & Earth Day on April 23 with workshops, an art competition, kids’ activities, guided tours, hikes, and much more. The event will feature a variety of programs and activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will be included with the price of admission to the park.
“We have so many great local partners that have helped us make this celebration a fun family-centered event; Cincinnati Public Radio is providing seed packets to the first 100 cars and Municipal Arborist, Urban Forestry and the Hamilton Advisory Tree Board is providing saplings. We invite everyone to come ‘hang out’ with art, in nature,” Knicely said.
Local experts from Miami University will help to lead the free programming, which will include guided tree tours, bird hikes, Ancient Sculpture Museum guided tours, an ink-wash demonstration, yoga classes as well as several children’s workshops throughout the day, including a collage-building workshop in the morning.
“The intention is to bring some educational opportunities, leisure activities, and multiple different types of things for guests to experience under the umbrella of Art & Earth Day,” said Zach Robinson, program manager at Pyramid Hill.
Another highlight of Art & Earth Day will include an “en plein air” (in open air) art competition. The competition is open to all and will be juried by local artist and educator Daniel Bonham. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. There are two categories for participating artists — one category is for adults ages 18 and over and the second category is for youth, ages 17 and under. A $50 gift certificate will be provided to the winner in each category. There is no fee to enter, but entrants are required to pay the park admission fee.
Also, the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning students will be installing original works for an artist walk throughout the park, where participants can interact directly with the artists and ask questions.
“I’m excited for everybody to see a different side of the park that they probably haven’t seen before. The thought behind it was to have an event in every location within the park, so it’s really a sprawling event,” Robinson said.
Jen’s Hot Tamales food truck will be on site and guests may purchase a variety of food items. The day will conclude with a special “Volunteer Appreciation Happy Hour” at the Grand Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of National Volunteer Week, where guests can meet Pyramid Hill’s newest staff members. Beverages will be available for purchase.
How to go
What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23
Cost: Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Free for members.
More info: Visit pyramidhill.org/artandearth2022 for a complete schedule
