Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park returns for second year

“The intention is to bring some educational opportunities, leisure activities, and multiple different types of things for guests to experience under the umbrella of Art & Earth Day,” said Zach Robinson, program manager at Pyramid Hill.

Another highlight of Art & Earth Day will include an “en plein air” (in open air) art competition. The competition is open to all and will be juried by local artist and educator Daniel Bonham. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. There are two categories for participating artists — one category is for adults ages 18 and over and the second category is for youth, ages 17 and under. A $50 gift certificate will be provided to the winner in each category. There is no fee to enter, but entrants are required to pay the park admission fee.

Also, the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning students will be installing original works for an artist walk throughout the park, where participants can interact directly with the artists and ask questions.

“I’m excited for everybody to see a different side of the park that they probably haven’t seen before. The thought behind it was to have an event in every location within the park, so it’s really a sprawling event,” Robinson said.

Jen’s Hot Tamales food truck will be on site and guests may purchase a variety of food items. The day will conclude with a special “Volunteer Appreciation Happy Hour” at the Grand Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of National Volunteer Week, where guests can meet Pyramid Hill’s newest staff members. Beverages will be available for purchase.

How to go

What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23

Cost: Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Free for members.

More info: Visit pyramidhill.org/artandearth2022 for a complete schedule