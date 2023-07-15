Area police department to no longer make reports for minor crashes

The Dayton Police Department will no longer make crash reports for more minor vehicle crashes beginning on Monday, it announced.

Officers will still respond to calls to help with exchanging information, but will only make an OH-1 Traffic Crash Report when someone is killed or is injured enough to be taken to the hospital by medics; for OVI or hit-and-run crashes; or if the damage to one or both vehicles is bad enough that it needs to be towed.

Dayton police also said that officers would still cite drivers who are not licensed if police respond to the crash.

The department said the change is to let officers focus on higher-priority calls and violent crime, adding that over the past year some departments in the state and nationally have made the same change.

Last year officers responded to 3,257 non-injury crashes, DPD said, each taking on average an hour and 24 minutes.

For a non-injury crash where the vehicles are still drivable, police said that the parties involved are not obligated to call police under state law, but only to exchange information. People can still call the police for such a crash, but DPD said that wait time can be considerable.

In a crash without injuries with vehicles still drivable, Dayton police said to move to a safe location and exchange information, specifically take photos of the damage, name and address of the other driver and vehicle owner, the driver’s license number, the vehicle’s license plate number and insurance information.