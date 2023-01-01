Area hospitals announce first babies born in 2023

As 2023 gets started, area hospitals are making their annual announcements of the first babies born in their facilities.
McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford says the parents of its first newborn are still deciding on the spelling, but Millie Ann Atkin was born at 1 a.m. Jan. 1. She weighs just more than 8 pounds and is 21 inches in length.
Her parents are Dan and Cheyenne Atkin.
But another TriHealth center in the area had an even earlier arrival: Baby Boy Landy was born at Bethesda North Hospital at 12:08 a.m., measuring 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.
Bethesda North Hospital is in Montgomery in Hamilton County.
This article will be updated as more announcements are made to media.
