Area hospitals announce first babies born in 2023
13 minutes ago

As 2023 gets started, area hospitals are making their annual announcements of the first babies born in their facilities.

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford says the parents of its first newborn are still deciding on the spelling, but Millie Ann Atkin was born at 1 a.m. Jan. 1. She weighs just more than 8 pounds and is 21 inches in length.

Her parents are Dan and Cheyenne Atkin.

But another TriHealth center in the area had an even earlier arrival: Baby Boy Landy was born at Bethesda North Hospital at 12:08 a.m., measuring 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.

Bethesda North Hospital is in Montgomery in Hamilton County.

This article will be updated as more announcements are made to media.

