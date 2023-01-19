Area gas prices spike to $3.49, second jump of the new year

Oil has surged from $60 to over $80 a barrel as China has reopened its economy, after two years of a COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Refinery shutdowns over Christmas have also contributed to the recent rise.

AAA says it is unlikely we will return to the December lows, given that gas prices typically rise in February and March, in anticipation of the spring driving season.

As of Thursday, drivers could still find gas for $2.99 in parts of Springdale and Florence, Ky., though most stations were in the $3.25 to $3.35 range and moving up toward $3.49.

CLICK HERE for a map of the latest gas prices.