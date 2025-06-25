Area fitness experts team up to bring fitness showcase to Voice of America

The immersive, one-day community event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and feature high-energy activities, fitness classes and training as well as offer wellness and recovery resources at 7850 VOA Park Drive in West Chester.

Fitness in the Park is hosted by Clean Eatz West Chester in collaboration with many of the boutique fitness studios in the community was created to bring residents a sampling of fitness and wellness experiences that are available.

“I’m excited about meeting new people and introducing them to new fitness modalities. This is just a really great way to show each individual, unique fitness exercise in our own expertise, and it’s also a fantastic way for everybody to get a good preview of something that’s different,” Northgard said.

Attendees will experience what each studio has to offer, in one day, by participating in structured workout sessions led by expert trainers in various fitness methods.

“We are all in the community, and we want people to know they have somewhere they can go to meet their needs,” said Northgard.

Childcare will be available with limited-capacity, and there will be children’s entertainment provided by Perfection Gymnastics for kids age 4 and over.

Highlights of the event include music courtesy of DJ Airborne, guided workouts, a vendor village with giveaways, raffles and specials as well as plenty of healthy food options.

“It’s going to be so much fun. Come on out and bring a friend,” Northgard said.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward fighting hunger, benefiting Lakota East’s football student athletes and their families.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Childcare drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. Classes begin at 9 a.m.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

9 a.m. - Warm-Up session with Orangetheory

9:10 a.m. - Full Body Strength session with Orangetheory

9:25 a.m. - Barre session with Pure Barre

9:40 a.m. - Boxing session with RockBox

9:55 a.m. - Dance Cardio session with Jazzercise

10:10 a.m. - HIIT session with F45

10:25 a.m. - Yoga session with Spenga

10:40 a.m. - Cool Down Stretching session with Mobility Fit

10:50 a.m. - Pro Tips on Form and Posture with Mobility Fit

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Vendors open and food options available

Ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $60 for VIP. Kids ages 4 and up are $17 each. Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fitness-in-the-park-tickets-1349204750729. No refunds. The event will be held rain or shine.