Area companies to raise money, compete in pickleball challenge

Up to 56 teams will compete for bragging rates, donation to charity
The Pickle Lodge will host the inaugural Cincinnati Corporate Clash May 2, pitting Greater Cincinnati teams against one another for bragging rights and a charitable donation. Contributed photo

By Sue Kiesewetter
18 minutes ago
Fischer Homes is ready to take on a new challenge that has nothing to do with construction.

A team of two men and two women are participating in a pickleball challenge to prove themselves the best corporate team in Greater Cincinnati.

The Erlanger-based home builder is sending a team to the Pickle Lodge in West Chester Twp. May 2 for its inaugural Cincinnati Corporate Clash.

Up to 56 teams of two men and two women – including Fishcher Homes, GE Aviation and TEKsystems – are guaranteed to play at lease three games, said Mitch Dunn, co-founder of the lodge.

“It will be interesting to see companies competing against one another. I expect it to be pretty competitive,‘’ Dunn said. “We’ll see intercompany rivalries too.”

At stake is corporate bragging rights custom medals, pickleball gear – and a $500 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice.

Fischer Homes is play for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The event sounds like a great way to support the community, have fun with colleagues, and connect with local companies while enjoying a sport we love,‘’ said Michiyo Kawasaki, with Fischer Homes’ corporate finance.

“Plus, we are all very competitive, so it’s a good way to channel that energy.”

From 1 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m., the games will be played at the Pickle Lodge, 7373 Kingsgate Way. There will be men’s match, women’s match and mixed doubles.

“This tournament is more than just a day of great pickleball – it’s an opportunity for Cincinnati companies to come together, strengthen team bonds, and give back in a meaningful way,” Dunn said.

“Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a paddle for the first time, the Corporate Clash is the perfect way to connect, compete, and contribute to a good cause.”

The deadline to register is April 28. There is a $500 registration fee per team, which includes equipment and supplies.

Information/registration: 513-759-8780 or https://thepicklelodge.wufoo.com/forms/r1krcxii1pmtjem/

