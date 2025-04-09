Area companies to raise money, compete in pickleball challenge

The Erlanger-based home builder is sending a team to the Pickle Lodge in West Chester Twp. May 2 for its inaugural Cincinnati Corporate Clash.

Up to 56 teams of two men and two women – including Fishcher Homes, GE Aviation and TEKsystems – are guaranteed to play at lease three games, said Mitch Dunn, co-founder of the lodge.

“It will be interesting to see companies competing against one another. I expect it to be pretty competitive,‘’ Dunn said. “We’ll see intercompany rivalries too.”

At stake is corporate bragging rights custom medals, pickleball gear – and a $500 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice.

Fischer Homes is play for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The event sounds like a great way to support the community, have fun with colleagues, and connect with local companies while enjoying a sport we love,‘’ said Michiyo Kawasaki, with Fischer Homes’ corporate finance.

“Plus, we are all very competitive, so it’s a good way to channel that energy.”

From 1 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m., the games will be played at the Pickle Lodge, 7373 Kingsgate Way. There will be men’s match, women’s match and mixed doubles.

“This tournament is more than just a day of great pickleball – it’s an opportunity for Cincinnati companies to come together, strengthen team bonds, and give back in a meaningful way,” Dunn said.

“Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a paddle for the first time, the Corporate Clash is the perfect way to connect, compete, and contribute to a good cause.”

The deadline to register is April 28. There is a $500 registration fee per team, which includes equipment and supplies.

Information/registration: 513-759-8780 or https://thepicklelodge.wufoo.com/forms/r1krcxii1pmtjem/