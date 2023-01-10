Appeals court elects 2023 presiding and administrative judges

Hendrickson was elected to the 12th district in 2008. Before beginning his first term in February 2009, Hendrickson served as Butler County Area III Court judge. He has also served on the Monroe City Council, as a magistrate for the Hamilton Municipal Court, and as acting prosecutor for both the Hamilton and Middletown Municipal Courts.

The Twelfth District Court of Appeals is located in Middletown and reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties.

The judges on the court currently in addition to Powell and Hendrickson are Judge Mike Powell of Lebanon, Judge Robin N. Piper of Oxford, and Judge Matthew R. Byrne of Maineville.