Appeals court elects 2023 presiding and administrative judges

The Twelfth District Court of Appeals has elected the court’s presiding and administrative judges for 2023.
Judge Stephen W. Powell of West Chester Twp. was unanimously elected presiding judge with the duties of presiding over all court sessions, meetings and other activities involving the court.
Powell has been a member of the appellate court since 1995. He also served as Butler County Probate judge from 1991 to 1995, and county court judge from 1989 until 1991.
Judge Robert A. Hendrickson of Monroe was unanimously elected administrative judge. The administrative judge is responsible for supervising the administration, docket and calendar of the court. Hendrickson will also serve as presiding judge when the elected presiding judge is not available.
Hendrickson was elected to the 12th district in 2008. Before beginning his first term in February 2009, Hendrickson served as Butler County Area III Court judge. He has also served on the Monroe City Council, as a magistrate for the Hamilton Municipal Court, and as acting prosecutor for both the Hamilton and Middletown Municipal Courts.
The Twelfth District Court of Appeals is located in Middletown and reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties.
The judges on the court currently in addition to Powell and Hendrickson are Judge Mike Powell of Lebanon, Judge Robin N. Piper of Oxford, and Judge Matthew R. Byrne of Maineville.
