Another $1M lottery ticket sold in Butler County

A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold at a Marathon Food Mart in Fairfield.

The ticket matched all the numbers picked June 14. No one has yet claimed the prize, said Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane.

The numbers are 3, 20, 36, 42, 64 and the Powerball is 4. The winning ticket was an auto-pick ticket, Kilbane said.

The Marathon where the ticket was sold is in the 6100 block of Winton Road and it will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket if it is claimed, she said.

This is the second million-dollar lottery ticket to be sold in Butler County in the past two months. A $1.4 million manual-pick Classic Lotto ticket was sold May 3 at Don’s Carry Out in Darrtown.

Manual-pick tickets have numbers selected by the player. Kilbane said the Darrtown ticket was claimed by a Hamilton resident who “chose the $700,000 cash option and receives approximately $504,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.”

It was the fifth Classic Lotto winner sold in Ohio this year.

Winning lottery tickets have to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, or else the jackpot will go toward Ohio schools, as all lottery profits do.

Staff Writer Avery Kreemer contributed to this report.