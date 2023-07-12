Annual Oxford Freedom Fest drew thousands

After on-and-off thunderstorms briefly took out power for some Oxford residents the previous day, the skies opened for Oxford’s annual Freedom Fest on July 3 with bright sun and temperatures that soared into the 80s.

Thousands of people — children, parents, grandparents — wandered to Oxford Community Park to celebrate Independence Day. Dozens were waiting for tickets for the new beer garden, and the lines and crowds were deep, with nearly a hundred people at each attraction.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Casey Wooddell, his department put on the event with 20 people and a budget of $25,000.

“We usually estimate 3,000 to 5,000″ visitors, Wooddell said. “Tonight is probably more on the higher end because of good weather.”

For some Oxford parents, the Freedom Fest is a yearly tradition. Simon Zhou and Haifei Shi, a biology professor at Miami University, have brought their children — now teenagers — to the Freedom Fest for 13 years.

Simon and Haifei positioned themselves in folding chairs where they could watch fireworks later while their children, now old enough to wander the park on their own, ran around with friends.

Simon said now the children have their own friends, “We just enjoy our own little quiet time here.”

Throughout the evening, a cover band played classics like Lay Lady Lay from a tent next to the playground, the raffle table and food stands.

There was axe throwing on one side of the park, while cornhole was played on another and horse-drawn carriages gave families rides around the big loop in the back of the park.

Chad Anderson and his wife, Angela Anderson, Oxford residents and parents, said they liked the options.

“We haven’t tried any of the activities ourselves, but we might go and try the axe throwing,” Chad said. “It’s a nice mix of activities.”

Like Simon and Haifei, Chad and Angela let their teenagers run loose. They said they didn’t know exactly where they were but that they were safe and having fun.

“Our teens are here, they’re able to be with friends,” Angela said. “They’re in a nice family-friendly environment.”

The park was packed shoulder-to-shoulder with festival-goers walking between the two major sites of the event. A man made balloon animals for any child who wanted one.

However, everyone said the best was yet to come.

“We’re looking forward to the fireworks,” Angela said.

This article originally published on OxfordObserver.org. The Oxford Observer is a publication of content by Miami University media students.