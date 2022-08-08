Amazon driver shoots man who allegedly came at him with knife in Middletown

Witnesses said the man was trying to get in the sewers.

When officers arrived, the man was gone, but officers continued to search the area, finding a walkway through the tree line toward a creekbank.

The man was found in the creek “flailing in the water underneath a log,” according to the report.

Initially, the man complied with orders from officers but said ‘Nope, not doing that’ when the officer attempted to handcuff him,” according to the report.

“At that time he raised up, spitting, and threw his left hand toward my face. At that time I moved out of the way, using his right hand to re-direct him, and (he) brought his fist up again to throw another punch,” according to the officer.

There was a tussle and the officer deployed a Taser, hitting the man several times before he complied with orders, according to the police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound.

Nelson said the entire incident remains under investigation. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.