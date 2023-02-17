Allegiant Airlines increases weight, size limits on bags

Allegiant Airlines has announced new bag policies will go into effect March 1.
The airline says a checked bag’s weight limit is now at 50 lbs. It used to be 40.
Each passenger may purchase up to four checked bags.
There are also new size limits on personal items and carry-ons. With newer styles of luggage being hard cases, the airline has increased the allowable maximum size of a carry-on to 22 inches by 16 inches by 10 inches. that’s 25 percent bigger, the airline stated.
Personal items such as book bags, briefcases, laptop computers and purses may be 8 inches by 14 inches by 18 inches, which is a 20 percent increase.
Fees get applied if items go over the set limits, Allegiant says.
