ALDI opens new location in Liberty Twp.

A new grocery store is opening in a fast-growing area of Liberty Twp. The German-based ALDI’s newest location opens its doors Thursday at 5418 Liberty Square Drive in a space formerly occupied by Kroger.

“The ALDI business model is designed differently to meet people’s need for simplification, saving them time and money,” said Sarah Brown, Divisional Vice President at ALDI. “We always look for opportunities to pass savings on to our customers, from displaying our products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system.”

One of the unique features at ALDI is the shopping cart system. If you want to use a cart at ALDI, you need to deposit a quarter, take a cart from the corral and start shopping. When you return your cart, you get your quarter back. ALDI says this helps reduce costs by not having to dedicate an employee to roundup carts in the parking lot.

ALDI stores feature organic produce delivered daily, a wide selection of cheese and wine and a smaller footprint than other grocers. This location is approximately 12,000 square feet which ALDI says makes it ‘easier to shop.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” Brown said.

Curbside pickup and grocery delivery are also available at ALDI.

ALDI has more than 2,000 locations across 36 states and has opened more than 1,000 stores in the United States over the past decade and continues to expand.

“We are continuously looking at opportunities to grow our presence in Ohio and beyond,” Brown said. “We are excited to confirm that we opened a store in Urbana last week and we are planning to open a Troy store this fall.”

The Liberty Twp. location was Kroger until 2020 when the retailer left and built a new Kroger Marketplace store just north at the intersection of Kyles Station Road and Ohio 4.

ALDI plans to employ 15-20 people at the store and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We look forward to providing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at affordable prices to even more Ohioans in the years to come,” Brown said.