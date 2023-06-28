Air quality is poor today in the Tri-State: Here’s what to know

It’s another hazy day in Butler and Warren counties due to wildfire smoke that has traveled here from Canada. Visibility is reduced and the air quality is poor.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect throughout the Tri-State today, June 28, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. This is a warning for those with sensitivities and breathing issues.

The local alert is effective through 11:59 p.m. for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.

>> CURRENT AIR QUALITY MEASUREMENTS

As of 7 a.m., both Hamilton’s and Middletown’s Air Quality Index number was 191. It is considered unhealthy, and if it goes over 200, it moves to the level labeled “very unhealthy.”

On the AQI, 0-50 is good and 51-100 is moderate.

Fog also developed this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 83 degrees this afternoon.

It will be a mostly sunny day, though the appearance will likely remain gray and hazy.

The Air Quality Agency offers this advice for dealing with poor air quality: