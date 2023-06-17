Air quality alert in effect this weekend in Butler, Warren counties

Haze from Canadian wildfire smoke is once again prompting air quality alerts.

An air quality alert will be in effect the entire weekend for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, 2023, for southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and Dearborn County in Indiana. Details: https://t.co/jIQ8E77pXS pic.twitter.com/Ls3HxyRzxD — SW Ohio Air Quality (@SWOhioAir) June 16, 2023

The air quality index for Saturday is forecast to be 105, and the index for Sunday is projected to reach 115, according to AirNow.gov. Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children, older adults and people with cardiac or respiratory disease.

People in those groups should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion. Also, anyone outside should take more breaks and do less strenuous activities while the alert is in effect.

What to do during an air quality alert