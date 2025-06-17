Breaking: Air coming from Fairfield factory stacks to be tested

Air coming from Fairfield factory stacks to be tested

Neighbors claim company is polluting Lindenwald neighborhood in Hamilton.
Kerri Castlen and James Nymberg along with Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit updated Lindenwald residents on progress in discussions with a Fairfield company from which particulates are being blown into their company. Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

Kerri Castlen and James Nymberg along with Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit updated Lindenwald residents on progress in discussions with a Fairfield company from which particulates are being blown into their company. Credit: Sue Kiesewetter
News
By Sue Kiesewetter
16 minutes ago
X

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency will begin testing five stacks of a Fairfield company Lindenwald residents say is polluting their neighborhood.

The testing will begin in late July or August with samples going to the Hamilton County Crime Lab for analysis, said Kerri Castlen, assistant director of the air quality agency.

The testing stems from increasing complaints from residents about particulates – identified by the agency as aluminum trihydrate – that are being blown upwind from USALCO on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Just in the last month nearly 25 complaints were received, Castlen said.

USLCO specializes in water and wastewater treatment chemistry and offers premium alumina-based solutions.

Lindenwald residents in Hamilton have complained about a year about the pollution emanating from USALCO. The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency confirmed the aluminum-based particulate matter found on homes and vehicles in LIndenwald came from the plant. PROVIDE BY CITY OF HAMILTON

Credit: PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF HAMILTON

icon to expand image

Credit: PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF HAMILTON

The agency first started receiving complaints about 18 months ago. Residents reported the particles were accumulating on their homes, vehicles, and in pools.

During a community meeting Monday as part of the city’s Barbecuing for a Better Hamilton event, residents also complained of eye and lung irritations.

“This is a serious, serious issue. If we’re breathing in aluminum that can’t be good for our health,’’ said Lindenwald resident Brandon Byrne.

Last year testing of a single stack show showed higher than acceptable levels from emissions and the company in November was issued a warning letter from SWOAQA’s James Nymberg, an environmental compliance specialist.

After failing the first test, the company, located across the street from the Lindenwald neighborhood, fixed the scrubber and passed the inspection when retested.

“As a result, we’re interested in all stacks,’’ Castlen said.

Last December the plant manager wrote the company would take several steps to correct out-of-compliance issues. Among those are improved preventative maintenance on a scrubber system, testing of other emission points, and covering storage of the aluminum trihydrate outdoor storage pile.

Castlen said the company has been cooperating and a building covering the storage of aluminum trihydrate would be constructed by year’s end.

City manager Craig Bucheit said the city’s health department would work with SWOAQA to develop and administer a health survey for residents. Those results plus any recommendations on health-related issued would be shared with residents.

At the request of residents who were also concerned about water, Catlen said she would look into water testing as well.

In Other News
1
Lawmakers criticize plan to erase property taxes
2
Auditors say property tax elimination in Ohio would ‘decimate’ vital...
3
Hamilton gets $2.18M to clean up former Beckett Paper site
4
Victim identified in fatal Fairfield motorcycle crash
5
7-year-old autistic girl identified in West Chester Twp. drowning

About the Author

Sue Kiesewetter