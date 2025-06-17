Air coming from Fairfield factory stacks to be tested

The testing stems from increasing complaints from residents about particulates – identified by the agency as aluminum trihydrate – that are being blown upwind from USALCO on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Just in the last month nearly 25 complaints were received, Castlen said.

USLCO specializes in water and wastewater treatment chemistry and offers premium alumina-based solutions.

The agency first started receiving complaints about 18 months ago. Residents reported the particles were accumulating on their homes, vehicles, and in pools.

During a community meeting Monday as part of the city’s Barbecuing for a Better Hamilton event, residents also complained of eye and lung irritations.

“This is a serious, serious issue. If we’re breathing in aluminum that can’t be good for our health,’’ said Lindenwald resident Brandon Byrne.

Last year testing of a single stack show showed higher than acceptable levels from emissions and the company in November was issued a warning letter from SWOAQA’s James Nymberg, an environmental compliance specialist.

After failing the first test, the company, located across the street from the Lindenwald neighborhood, fixed the scrubber and passed the inspection when retested.

“As a result, we’re interested in all stacks,’’ Castlen said.

Last December the plant manager wrote the company would take several steps to correct out-of-compliance issues. Among those are improved preventative maintenance on a scrubber system, testing of other emission points, and covering storage of the aluminum trihydrate outdoor storage pile.

Castlen said the company has been cooperating and a building covering the storage of aluminum trihydrate would be constructed by year’s end.

City manager Craig Bucheit said the city’s health department would work with SWOAQA to develop and administer a health survey for residents. Those results plus any recommendations on health-related issued would be shared with residents.

At the request of residents who were also concerned about water, Catlen said she would look into water testing as well.