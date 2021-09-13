Agenda indicates Lakota board will vote on settlement for former Lakota East principal tonight

The Lakota school board’s agenda for tonight’s meeting indicates the board will vote on a settlement agreement concerning a former high school principal put on leave in May.
The Journal-News was the first to report in May that Lakota East High School Principal Yejide Mack, a first-year principal in the Lakota system, was put on paid leave.
Mack’s departure came during Lakota East’s preparations for its graduation ceremony later in May. Under Mack’s supervision, the school had switched from its traditional, gender-specific cap and gown colors of black for boys and white for girls to all black for all students.
Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller later apologized in a message sent to Lakota East parents and students for the change and said the traditional, gender-specific colors would be restored.
Then in June, Lakota officials said Mack would be re-assigned within the district. The district website’s staff directory of all personnel, however, has no listing of Mack.
The agenda for today’s 6:30 p.m. meeting lists no details of the scheduled recommendation to the board Miller other than “approval of settlement agreement – Y. Mack.”
Such a settlement agreement requires approval by majority of the five-member school board, which will meet at Plains Junior School at 5500 Princeton Road.
Miller and other Lakota officials, including board members, did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the agenda item.
Mack’s attorney, Kelly Mulloy Myers, has not responded in recent months to requests for comment from her or Mack.
In May, Myers told the Journal-News: “We do not believe Dr. Mack has been treated fairly and we look forward to a prompt resolution.”
Mack’s Lakota East leadership position has since been filled by Rob Burnside.
Prior to her hiring in July 2020, Mack was an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County. She replaced long-time Lakota East Principal Suzanna Davis, who moved on to other employment outside the district.
The Journal-News will continue to cover this story and report on any new developments.