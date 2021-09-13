Agenda indicates Lakota board will vote on settlement for former Lakota East principal tonight

Then in June, Lakota officials said Mack would be re-assigned within the district. The district website’s staff directory of all personnel, however, has no listing of Mack.

The agenda for today’s 6:30 p.m. meeting lists no details of the scheduled recommendation to the board Miller other than “approval of settlement agreement – Y. Mack.”

Such a settlement agreement requires approval by majority of the five-member school board, which will meet at Plains Junior School at 5500 Princeton Road.

Miller and other Lakota officials, including board members, did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the agenda item.

Mack’s attorney, Kelly Mulloy Myers, has not responded in recent months to requests for comment from her or Mack.

In May, Myers told the Journal-News: “We do not believe Dr. Mack has been treated fairly and we look forward to a prompt resolution.”

Mack’s Lakota East leadership position has since been filled by Rob Burnside.

Prior to her hiring in July 2020, Mack was an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County. She replaced long-time Lakota East Principal Suzanna Davis, who moved on to other employment outside the district.

The Journal-News will continue to cover this story and report on any new developments.