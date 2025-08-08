Age, rent restrictions being removed from Heritage Spring Cottages

Liberty Twp. trustees agreed to remove the retirement/senior citizen restriction from the eight cottages – each with two units – that will be finished or built on Course View Drive, near the Liberty Twp./West Chester Twp. border.

“We wanted to bring clarity to the property, to see exactly what could be done,’’ Bearelly said.

“The main idea behind (the request) was to finish those units and bring them back to life, and then build (the rest).”

In 2008, four of the eight buildings were constructed, but only one was fully completed. Both units in that building were finished and are being leased to family members of residents of the nearby Liberty Place Memory Center, Bearelly said.

The interiors of the other three buildings were never finished and they remain vacant. Senior planner Tom McIntyre said last month permits were issued to complete the interiors of the unfinished buildings.

Four other buildings planned for the 5.5-acre site were never built. Bearelly said he plans to move forward on constructing those buildings.

Without the age or rent/lease restrictions, Bearelly said he has more flexibility with the units which could be sold or leased to those of any age, broadening the market. That, he said, is important because of the size of each unit.

Like the existing structures, each of the four single-story buildings to be constructed, will have two units, about 2,500 square feet each with three bedrooms, with two-car garages. They would mirror the existing cottages in appearance.

A homeowner’s association would be established to maintain the streets, utilities, and common areas.