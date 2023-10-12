Against the odds, missing wedding ring of critically injured man found at Hamilton crash site

HAMILTON — Damion Winkler and a coworker who friends say was a buddy were working at the site of a paving project in Hamilton on Oct. 3 when tragedy struck. Winkler survived. His friend did not.

The 30-year-old Eaton man and father of three boys, remains in intensive care, but is making progress daily. His coworker at the Jurgensen Company, Jacob Moler, 25, of Mount Orab, died at the scene on Main Street.

The paver accident remains under investigation by OSHA. Preliminary findings from officials at the scene and witnesses indicate the men were operating the piece of heavy machinery when it reportedly malfunctioned and traveled down Old Oxford Road, then onto a grassy area on Main Street near Ohio 177 and Ohio 130.

Winkler’s friends, co-workers, employees at businesses near where the incident happened and Preble County residents have rallied around his family as his wife, Shannon, who has been at his bedside. Moler has also been remembered at the site with flowers and a hard hat.

Madison Twp. resident Shawna Cain, a longtime friend of the Winklers, has helped out organizing fundraisers and offering meal support. Last week when she found out Shannon was “obsessing” about Damion’s missing wedding ring, she was on a new mission.

“She tried to act like it wasn’t bothering her, but I knew it was,” Cain said. She had picked up Damion’s effects from police, and the ring was not there. After calling the squad and checking with hospital employees, Cain concluded it had to be at the accident site.

“I decided for the heck of it I was just going to go look after Shannon told me not to,” Cain said. The whole crash site is about a quarter of a mile long from Old Oxford Road to the ditch in front of Skyline Chili where the paver finally stopped.

Cain knew chances weren’t good of finding the black ring, especially after it was in grass and dirt for several days.

“It just wasn’t going to be easy to find, but I wanted to try,” she said. Cain started the search alone last Friday, but that didn’t last long.

A post on a Hamilton social media page brought out volunteers, including construction workers from another company and some of Damion’s coworkers. Skyline employees also offered up help.

It took about two hours, but Kyle Knox, a Jergensen employee on his day off, looked down and picked up the ring, Cain said. She had almost given up hope because she had found Damion’s glasses, a phone charger and a right glove, not his left.

People were in route to get a metal detector but “really we were all ready to give up because it was a lot.”

Cain said she was almost standing on top of it, and as Knox walked up to her he leaned over and spotted it.

“I about tackled him. I threw myself into the arms of a stranger,” she said. “I was elated.”

Knox agreed to pose holding the ring so that Cain could send it to Shannon Winkler.

“She said ‘I am crying right now,” Cain said. “It told her ‘it’s a good thing I don’t listen to you.’”

Shannon Winkler told the Journal-News, “how amazing is it that his ring was found.”

Cain sees it as a blessing and a sign Damion is going to wake up and “be fine.”

A Facebook page called “Wake up Winkler” is dedicated to updates. On Oct. 12, Shannon Winkler said Damion’s breathing tube is out and she heard his voice.

Social media posts show a fundraiser has been started for the family of Winkler.

Shannon Winkler owns Harmlessly Inappropriate Workshop in Eaton where she had scheduled the E-town Shakedown arts and music festival for Saturday. Rather than cancelling the event, Preble County friends, businesses and vendors have come together carry on the event to honor both men.