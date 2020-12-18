Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16.

Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue at 1:20 a.m., police said.

Butler County OVI checkpoint nets drug arrest

The Butler County OVI Task Force checkpoint resulted in several citations and one felony drug arrest.

The task force operated the checkpoint on westbound Nilles Boulevard near Pleasant Avenue between 7-10 p.m. Thursday where 545 vehicles were checked.

Pete Reising, task force coordinator, said 15 vehicles were diverted for further investigation that resulted in five citations for no drivers license; one misdemeanor drug summons; and one felony drug arrest.

$22.2 million planned for Miami building projects in state budget

Miami University officials recently announced a $20 million donation from a 1981-graduate and now business executive will create a new building on the Oxford campus by 2023. The Richard M. McVey Data Science Building will be named in the donor's honor. Work is also on-going for a $96 million clinical health building on the Oxford campus. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A pending state capital projects budget has more than $24.1 million going to Butler County with most of the funds headed to Miami University.

The $2.1 billion state plan making its way to likely approval by lawmakers earmarks nearly $69 million for projects across southwest Ohio.

The bulk of the local funds are for improvements at state universities and community colleges, and Miami is in line for a $21.2 million new health science building now under construction.

Hamilton football standout Verdon changed college plans after ‘an amazing experience’

Hamilton running back Malik Verdon carries the ball during their game against Fairfield Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Hamilton won 28-25. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Malik Verdon planned to play college football locally. Then, some bigger schools came calling for the Hamilton athlete.

Verdon, a wide receiver, quarterback and safety for the Big Blue, had committed to Miami this summer but de-committed Nov. 12 after some Power 5 conference teams started coming after him. He gave a verbal agreement to Iowa State on Nov. 14.

He was one of a handful of area football players putting pen to paper on their college commitments this week by signing their letters of intent, including Middletown linebacker Cameron Junion (Cincinnati), Lakota West defensive linemen Andre Proffitt (Akron) and Aneesh Vyas (Bucknell), Fairfield offensive lineman Ethan Tyla (Southern Illinois) and athlete Jaydan Mayes (U.S. Military Academy) and Ross offensive lineman Kaden Rogers (Ohio University).

Police: Man aggressive with police after claiming to be Jesus Christ in Butler County

A report of a suspicious male led Oxford police to confront a male who acted aggressively toward them and claimed to be Jesus Christ and the “Messiah.”

He was carrying a Bible with the name of his “physical body.” He was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Indiana.

The call to police came at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 9 reporting a suspicious person in the area of Lynn Street. The male in a brown jacket and carrying a Bible had been reported as entering a closed business while a delivery was being made. He reportedly attempted to open the door of another business and then wandered off.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Wax nativity scene continues decades-long tradition at Hamilton funeral home (live animals included)

For about 50 years there has been a nativity scene made of wax figures on the lawn of Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton. The scene features seven characters: Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus, three Wise Men and one shepherd. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

What began as an interest following World War II continues today outside two family owned funeral homes, including one in Hamilton.

For about 50 years there has been a nativity scene made of wax figures on the lawn of Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave. The scene features seven characters: Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus, three Wise Men and one shepherd.

The free nativity scene is open to the public 24/7 until New Year’s Eve, said Sarah Young, 44, Paul Young’s granddaughter and director of human resources and communications at the three funeral homes.

