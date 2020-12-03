Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Middletown High School to stop in-person classes because of coronavirus
More than 1,300 Middletown High School students learned today their in-person classes are over for the rest of 2020 due to the area’s spike in coronavirus cases.
City school officials sent a message to parents this afternoon announcing the immediate shutdown of in-person classes at the end of today’s school schedule.
The high school’s 1,370 students will now have to learn remotely from home through the rest of the fall semester, which will end Dec. 18 as the 6,300-student district then goes into winter break through early January, said officials.
Victim ID’d in fatal Hamilton fire
A 60-year-old Hamilton man has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire on Hooven Avenue last month.
Kurt A. Schlenk died of smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled accidental, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Firefighters were called to Schlenk’s residence in the 400 block of Hooven Avenue in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 for the fire.
Middletown’s Schwarber a free agent after Cubs don’t offer contract
The Chicago Cubs did not offer Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber a contract at the tender/non-tender deadline Wednesday night, making him a free agent.
Schwarber has played his entire career with the Cubs. He debuted in 2015, played a key role in the World Series in 2016 and hit 121 home runs in six seasons.
Schwarber played in 59 games last season in the 60-game season, hitting .188 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. He started 48 games in left field and eight games as the designated hitter.
Trial delayed for man accused of killing football player in Liberty Twp. park
A trial for a Hamilton teen charged with murder and felonious assault for a shootout this summer in a Liberty Twp. park will not happen this year.
Zyquon Moody, 18, of Woodland Hills Drive, was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr., during the June 10 incident. Judge Jennifer McElfresh rescheduled the trial for Feb. 8.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the trial was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Hamilton brewery hopes new tent, award-winning seltzer help winter business
Municipal Brew Works hopes its new heated tent and award-winning hard seltzer will be key to attracting customers during the cold winter months.
“It’s anchored to the ground, so it’s a pretty stable structure,” said Jim Goodman, one of the Municipal Brew Works owners, about the tent. “Due to COVID and social distancing, we really needed to increase the covered and heated space that we have available. So this tent fits the bill.”
The company that operates from the back of Hamilton’s former municipal building at 20 High St. plans to have the tent up until March.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
