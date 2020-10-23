Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. was shot to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 in a parking lot on North Verity Parkway.

READ THE FULL STORY

Coronavirus: 12 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

READ THE FULL STORY

Election update: Nearly 1 in 5 Butler County voters have already cast a ballot

Jim Gau places his ballot in the drop box as his dog, Gunner, sticks his head out of the window at the Butler County Board of Elections Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After more than two full weeks of voting, nearly a fifth of Butler County voters have cast a Nov. 3 election ballot.

Tuesday marked the halfway point for early voting in the 2020 general election, and about 45,000 voters, or nearly 20 percent of those registered, have participated. It wasn’t until nine days before the 2016 presidential election to received just more than 44,000 ballots during early voting. In the 28 days of early voting that year, there were 59,127 ballots cast.

As President Donald Trump seeks a second four-year term against his Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden, there are several down-ballot tickets that could determine Ohio’s future, candidates for office have said in recent debates and forums. Voters will decide who will represent most all of Butler County in the Ohio Senate, as well as contested elections in the county’s Statehouse races.

READ THE FULL STORY

DeWine: ‘Our situation continues in Ohio to worsen’ as Butler County stays Level 3

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks to the press Friday October 9, 2020 at the Patterson Homestead on Brown St. in Dayton. DeWine traveled around Ohio on Friday because he was worried about the recent COVID-19 up tick. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The novel coronavirus has spread across nearly all of Ohio, as about three-fourths of the population lives in a county seeing “very high exposure and spread,” said Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday.

DeWine said the COVID-19 virus data show Ohioans “must together fight back.” And to those who may have disregarded the previous sober warnings and messages, the governor said, “It is serious.”

“Sadly, our situation continues in Ohio to worsen,” DeWine said. “It is time for all of us to come together. Truly we need you, we need each and every one of you. We need you to be fully engaged in this battle.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Beggars nights in Butler County: When they’re happening

While Butler County communities are planning to hold Halloween activities during the coronavirus pandemic, officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions.

Here’s a look at when events will be happening in Butler County:

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

HISTORICAL PHOTOS: New Miami people, places and events in old black-and-white images

New Miami. JOURNAL-NEWS PHOTO ARCHIVE

While scouring the Journal-News photo archives, we found photos of New Miami people, buildings, and events. Here is a small snippet of some that you may remember.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS