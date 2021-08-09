Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

But as the number of coronavirus cases dropped, the governor lifted the mask mandate.

Now that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has intensified, some people are wearing masks again indoors, leaving business owners in an “awkward situation,” said Hatem Shteiwi, owner of Gold Star Chili near Middletown and co-owner of Forest Hills Country Club Vue 791 in Middletown.

9 new Liberty Center businesses celebrate their openings during the pandemic

Delayed earlier this year by the coronavirus pandemic, Friday saw owners and representatives of nine businesses opened in the Liberty Center finally get their ribbon-cutting celebrations courtesy of a group celebrations put on the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance. The business were part of a ribbon-cutting blitz at their Liberty Center location, say chamber officials. (Provided Photo\Journal-News.

Opening and maintaining a small business in the best of times is hard.

Doing it during a historic global pandemic? Even harder.

But nine Liberty Center businesses, which opened in the last year during the coronavirus, celebrated Friday — and for good reason as their retail outlets and services are bucking the odds in some of the worst of times.

West Side Little League falls in regional opener: What happens next

The West Side Little League All Stars beat Tuscarawas County on Wednesday in Ironton to win the state tournament. West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament beginning Aug. 8 in Whitestown, Ind. CONTRIBUTED

The West Side Little League all-star team will need to make a run out of the loser’s bracket to have a chance at advancing to the World Series.

West Side fell 2-1 to Kentucky state champion Warren County South in the opening game of the Great Lakes Region Tournament in Whitestown, Ind., on Sunday.

A two-run third inning put Warren County South in the lead after West Side had scored a run in the second frame, and that was enough to send West Side into the loser’s bracket in a double-elimination tournament featuring six teams.

Fairfield warns people to avoid contact with portion of Great Miami River

The public should avoid contact with the water in the Great Miami River from Joyce Park to State Route 27 as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, the city of Fairfield said.

The city of Fairfield is warning people to avoid the Great Miami River from Joyce Park to State Route 27 because of a disruption at the city’s sewer plant that could cause higher levels of E. Coli in the river.

Activities like swimming, fishing, wading and kayaking should be avoided, the city said. Officials said they will update residents when treatment systems are restored.

To prevent illnesses from recreational water exposure during this advisory, people should:

What’s on the ballot: Many Butler County communities may need to decide races this fall

Some voters came to cast their ballots at the Butler County Board of Elections on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Nearly half of the Butler County races to be decided in November will be contested, pending the certification of dozens of potential candidates.

Twenty-two races out of 45 races in Butler County communities and on various school boards will see incumbents seeking to retain their positions, new faces who haven’t run for office previously, and former officeholders re-seeking elected office.

There are also four pocketbook issues, which includes one countywide tax levy, are also to be decided. All four levy requests, as well as most candidates, must first be certified to be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Butler County Board of Elections will consider all who filed by this past Wednesday, and are yet to be certified, at its Aug. 16 meeting.

Back to school: When Butler County schools and districts start this year

Seniors paint their parking spots Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East starts back to school Monday. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The first Butler County students returning to classrooms will happen this week.

Butler Tech has the first starting date in the county on Tuesday. Other schools and districts will return through Aug. 24.

Here’s a look at when schools will be starting:

