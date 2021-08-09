Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Mask police again? Butler County businesses find themselves in ‘awkward situation’ as COVID cases increase
When Gov. Mike DeWine ordered an indoor mask mandate, business owners were protected by the government regulations.
But as the number of coronavirus cases dropped, the governor lifted the mask mandate.
Now that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has intensified, some people are wearing masks again indoors, leaving business owners in an “awkward situation,” said Hatem Shteiwi, owner of Gold Star Chili near Middletown and co-owner of Forest Hills Country Club Vue 791 in Middletown.
9 new Liberty Center businesses celebrate their openings during the pandemic
Opening and maintaining a small business in the best of times is hard.
Doing it during a historic global pandemic? Even harder.
But nine Liberty Center businesses, which opened in the last year during the coronavirus, celebrated Friday — and for good reason as their retail outlets and services are bucking the odds in some of the worst of times.
West Side Little League falls in regional opener: What happens next
The West Side Little League all-star team will need to make a run out of the loser’s bracket to have a chance at advancing to the World Series.
West Side fell 2-1 to Kentucky state champion Warren County South in the opening game of the Great Lakes Region Tournament in Whitestown, Ind., on Sunday.
A two-run third inning put Warren County South in the lead after West Side had scored a run in the second frame, and that was enough to send West Side into the loser’s bracket in a double-elimination tournament featuring six teams.
Fairfield warns people to avoid contact with portion of Great Miami River
The city of Fairfield is warning people to avoid the Great Miami River from Joyce Park to State Route 27 because of a disruption at the city’s sewer plant that could cause higher levels of E. Coli in the river.
Activities like swimming, fishing, wading and kayaking should be avoided, the city said. Officials said they will update residents when treatment systems are restored.
To prevent illnesses from recreational water exposure during this advisory, people should:
What’s on the ballot: Many Butler County communities may need to decide races this fall
Nearly half of the Butler County races to be decided in November will be contested, pending the certification of dozens of potential candidates.
Twenty-two races out of 45 races in Butler County communities and on various school boards will see incumbents seeking to retain their positions, new faces who haven’t run for office previously, and former officeholders re-seeking elected office.
There are also four pocketbook issues, which includes one countywide tax levy, are also to be decided. All four levy requests, as well as most candidates, must first be certified to be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Butler County Board of Elections will consider all who filed by this past Wednesday, and are yet to be certified, at its Aug. 16 meeting.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Back to school: When Butler County schools and districts start this year
The first Butler County students returning to classrooms will happen this week.
Butler Tech has the first starting date in the county on Tuesday. Other schools and districts will return through Aug. 24.
Here’s a look at when schools will be starting: