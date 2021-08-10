Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The West Side all-stars beat Indiana state champion Brownsburg Little League, 2-1, in seven innings Tuesday to extend their tournament run in Whitestown, Ind. West Side needs to win two more games to advance to the regional championship game and punch its ticket to the Little League World Series, as both the finalists advance.

West Side came up big with two outs in the top of the seventh to take a 2-0 lead, then worked out of a jam to hold Brownsburg to one run in the bottom of the inning, getting all three outs after allowing a double and a run-scoring triple to start the frame.

Matandy Steel’s Schuster named Hamilton small business person of the year

Caption Andy Schuster of Matandy Steel & Metal Products is greater Hamilton's small-businessman of the year. PROVIDED

For his leadership in growing Matandy Steel & Metal Products, and also for the respect he has from others, the company’s president and CEO, Andy Schuster, has been named greater Hamilton’s small business person of the year.

Under Schuster’s leadership, “Matandy Steel has gone from a single-location steel service center to a three-division, three-facility, vertically integrated organization that now also produces steel studs (framing) and steel roof truss systems to customers across the Midwest, East, and Southeast,” his longtime friend, Ed Larkin, wrote in his nomination form.

The company has grown 40% over the past 10 years, increasing its profitability, Larkin said. That also has increased Matandy’s employees from 50 to more than 100.

Fairfield man charged in undercover child sex sting in Kentucky

Caption Shakir A. Little. Photo courtesy the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

A Fairfield man accused of responding to a prostitution ad and attempting to solicit a 13-year-old for sex in Kentucky is facing charges.

On July 27, Shakir A. Little, 29, contacted an undercover Boone County Sheriff’s deputy in regards to a prostitution ad. During the conversation, he asked the deputy, “Is your daughter in there?”, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then reportedly said he was talking to the wrong person, but later reached out to the deputy again to ask about the girl’s age.

Winemaker scouting new locations in Hamilton to expand home operation

Caption (NYT15) UNDATED -- July 29, 2008 -- WHITE-BORDEAUX -- A glass of white bordeaux. In most wine regions, the whites serve primarily as palate-fresheners before getting down to the serious business of evaluating the reds. But the reds are the prelude in the heart of the historic Bordeaux region once known simply and evocatively as Graves. These are serious, potentially profound dry whites, from Bordeaux of all places, which takes almost literally the jocular maxim that the first duty of wine is to be red. (Lars Klove/The New York Times) Credit: Lars Klove Credit: Lars Klove

Lawrence Eakins had hoped to create what he calls an artisan urban winery, Eakins Wines, at 1019 Dayton St. in Hamilton.

But after hearing concerns last week from neighbors of the property concerned about traffic, smells of wine-making and other issues, he plans to work with Hamilton city staff to find another location, he said.

Eakins has made wine at home about five years, including pinos and cabernets, “but I also make sweet wines, too,” said the resident of Springfield Twp. in northern Hamilton County.

Hamilton murder trial, Day 1: Attorneys outline arguments in 2016 shooting death of Fairfield senior

Caption Mychel King, right, and his attorney Lawrence Hawkins III were in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 for a hearing in front of Judge Keith Spaeth. King is charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 shooting death of Jaylon Knight. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Prosecutors say DNA and fingerprints on a car door handle from where a Fairfield High School senior was shot to death behind the wheel in 2016 points to Mychel King’s involvement in the homicide.

But the defense said the person who killed Jaylon Knight on the morning of March 11, 2016 is still a mystery, continuing after years of investigation that only resulted in King’s arrest in December 2020.

King, 24, was arrested Dec. 8, 2020 after he was indicted for Knight’s death. He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault during a trial that began Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown council rejects gas station in city’s ‘gateway,’ tables potential 319-unit apartment complex

Caption Middletown City Council voted down a proposed Shell gas station on the southwest corner of Dixie Highway and Manchester Road. The station would have been located across the street from Speedway. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Middletown City Council voted down an ordinance that would have changed the zoning and allowed for a Shell gas station to be built at Manchester Road and Dixie Highway and tabled voting on a 319-unit apartment complex in the East End.

After some discussion and hearing from the potential owner of the gas station, council voted 3-2 to reject the ordinance that would have changed the zoning of the vacant 1.78 acres at the southwest corner from low density residential to planned development.

Council members Monica Nenni and Ami Vitori voted “yes” and Mayor Nicole Condrey, Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan and member Tal Moon voted “no” during Tuesday’s meeting.

