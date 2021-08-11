Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The two suspects – one an adult the other a 17 year old - are in custody, Middletown Police said after the alleged shooting took place around 4 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony one count of aggravated robbery. A 17-year-old suspect was also arrested and is in custody at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, said police.

Butler County health departments: We recommend mask-wearing in all schools

Caption Students wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they listen during class, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, during the first day of school at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

The three health departments that operate in Butler County combined on a unique joint statement this week.

Their message: We think students, teachers and staff should be wearing masks inside schools, following national recommendations for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

The Butler County General Health District, the City of Hamilton Health Department and City of Middletown Health Department combined on a news release this week noting that their recommendation follows those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Physicians. Those organizations agree that students should be in school in person but that everyone in schools should be masked, regardless of vaccination status.

2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating

Caption Emergency crews were called to a three car crash on Hamilton Richmond Road Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home early this morning in Hamilton.

The two victims were found dead about about 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive, police said. The victims are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. Detectives remain at the scene.

Both victims were 90 years old, according to a police report.

Overflow crowd becomes raucous over proposed anti-abortion ordinance in Mason

Caption More than 150 people jammed into the Mason City Building's council chamber, overflow room and lobby on Monday to express their opinion about a proposed anti-abortion ordinance being reviewed by a Mason City Council committee that is similar to one adopted in May by Lebanon City Council. The ordinance has been discussed in committee but has not made it to the agenda for council consideration. ED RICHTER/STAFF

When Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman opened Monday’s City Council meeting, she commented on the “robust crowd” attending the meeting

It was an understatement.

An ordinance that would declare Mason a “sanctuary city for the unborn” is being considered by a council committee; it has not been drafted or introduced as legislation. A similar ordinance was passed this year by the Lebanon City Council.

Some Butler County seniors still pushing for gathering place after two years

Caption The West Chester Twp. trustees sold the West Chester Activity Center on Cox Road where senior programming and meals have been offered for years. The center is in back of the Tylersville Road Kroger and the grocery giant’s landlord has paid $1.8 million for the property.

The coronavirus pandemic stalled plans to find a new home for seniors to congregate, so West Chester Twp. officials are now considering several options, including renovating their former gathering spot in the Activity Center.

Trustee Lee Wong said officials are considering renovating the vacant Activity Center or the Muhlhauser Barn, but the township would have to hire someone to run it and provide programming. The township has already been working with MidPointe Library officials on expansion plans.

The issue has become more heated recently, as the seniors were out in force recently demanding the trustees find them a new home for gathering.

First Butler County classes begin: Butler Tech starts school year as others will join in coming weeks

Caption Dozens of newly hired Middletown School teachers were treated recently to tours of the city as part of their orientation training in preparation for classes opening later this month. The teachers' tour included city neighborhoods, the Sorg Mansion and the Middletown Regional Airport, including the Butler Tech Aviation Exploration Program and its hangar on the airport grounds. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Butler Tech’s high school students from around Butler County started classes Tuesday as one of the first to return to schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Today, students in the 6,300-student Middletown Schools will begin picking up learning laptops as they prepare to begin a staggered start of classes Thursday morning and on Friday.

Across Butler and southern Warren county, other public school systems and private schools will also soon start classes as thousands of students locally begin a second, full school year under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

