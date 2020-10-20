Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The city council adopted an ordinance that establishes new rules for short-term rentals in Hamilton last week. They include requiring licenses for those offering these rentals, especially to ensure the city has contact information for the property owner in case of issues.

Officials said they want to encourage this industry in the city, especially if it brings visitors from out of town who support business and tourism, but they also want to know who is doing it and how to resolve any possible issues.

Coronavirus: Two area universities helping Butler County with contact tracing

Cedarville pharmacy students Mary Sprow, Lucy Ebangha and Rachel Balentine doing contact tracing. CONTRIBUTED

Butler County is getting help from two universities in the region to track where coronavirus cases have originated.

Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine and Cedarville University students are helping the county health department, as well as Preble County, with contact tracing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said the health department is very grateful for this help. Cedarville students are contact tracing for Butler County. Wright State students are helping both Preble and Butler counties.

Hamilton’s Family Video closing permanently on Sunday, holding store closing sale

After 16 years in Hamilton, the Family Video store on Main Street is closing. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Hamilton’s Family Video store will close Sunday, days shy of its 16th anniversary at the Main Street location.

Other stores, including in Fairfield and the Dayton area, will stay open.

The company, which owns the property, plans to lease out the property, which will be available after Oct. 30, with the store being stripped down to bare walls and carpets.

Dozens of Middletown athletes, coaches quarantined after coronavirus cases end seasons

Middletown quarterback Kamari Fuller is hit by Fairfield linebacker Matt Toledo as he carries the football during their game against Fairfield Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Fairfield. Fairfield won 35-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Middletown High School football coach testing positive for the coronavirus has resulted in dozens of student-athletes and coaches being quarantined and the cancelation of their season.

Middletown City Schools spokeswoman Elizabeth Beadle said the district canceled the junior varsity game against Hamilton scheduled for Wednesday and the varsity game against the Big Blue on Friday.

Beadle said a junior varsity player was confirmed positive last week, and the coach was confirmed positive this week.

Man indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Butler County

Rodrigo Medina BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Cincinnati man is facing felony charges, including three counts of rape, for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Rodrigo Medina, 46, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last week for the rape charges and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child under the age of 13.

The alleged crimes occurred between January 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the indictment.

Happy birthday, Fairfield! 5 things to know about the city as it turns 65

Kroger opened its first Fairfield location in June 1957 in the Hicks Manor Shopping Center. Today, this space is the home of Loman's Furniture. Journal-News file photo

Fairfield officially became a city on Oct. 20, 1955. In honor of its 65th birthday, we put together things to know about the growth of Fairfield

