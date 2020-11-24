Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

School buses were rerouted around the area, Jones said. Railroad officials hoped to have the major Butler County thoroughfare open by Tuesday afternoon.

Jones said there were reports the train was speeding through the area at the time of the incident, but he said it was traveling 18 mph.

At least 18 residents displaced in early-morning Fairfield apartment complex fire

At least 18 people were displaced as a fire broke out Tuesday morning Nov. 24, 2020, at a Rolling Meadows apartment complex in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive in the city of Fairfield. The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damages. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

At least 18 people were displaced from their apartments at the Rolling Meadows complex two days before Thanksgiving.

Police and fire crews were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. today at Rolling Meadows in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive, said Fairfield Deputy Chief Tom Wagner. Responding crews reported seeing flames “about a mile away” from Winton and Resor roads. A second alarm was sounded and units from Springfield and Colerain townships, and Forest Park responded. Butler County Air and Light was requested to assist.

When Fairfield crews arrived, 11 of the 12 units were searched, Wagner said. The one apartment not searched was where the fire originated, which was on the third floor, he said. The renter was at work at the time of the fire.

Monroe flea market sold to Denver group, owner plans improvements

Denver-based United Flea Markets, owner of the largest portfolio of flea markets in the country, announced the acquisition of Treasure Aisles Flea Market in Monroe, OH. United Flea Markets is the country’s foremost flea market ownership and management company with properties located from coast to coast. This acquisition marks United Flea Markets’ 14th property and the first flea market in Ohio. PROVIDED

One of Monroe’s two flea markets has been sold to a Denver-based company.

United Flea Markets, owner of the largest portfolio of flea markets in the country, recently announced the acquisition of Treasure Aisles Flea Market located on the west side of Interstate 75.

This acquisition marks United Flea Markets’ 14th property and the first flea market in Ohio, said Rob Sieban, president, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets.

Fairfield creates 2 new districts for improving properties

A city employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. That person will be quarantined until June 25, as well as those employees who they came in contact with. FILE

Fairfield City Council created two new tax increment financing (TIF) districts in the city, which will help make improvements to areas within the city but not raise taxes.

The first of the two areas approved is the South Town Center TIF District. It runs south of Nilles Road and includes all of Village Green. It runs narrowly south along Pleasant Avenue until the business areas south of the roadway south of Hunter Road and ends at John Gray Road.

The second area is the Northeast Area TIF District is larger, and includes commercial properties that front both sides of Ohio 4 and nearly all of the industrial properties to the east, including Port Union, Symmes Road and Bypass Ohio 4.

New Hamilton ‘quest’ will boost outdoor drinking area, support local businesses: How to get involved

Several people were utilizing the DORA district on St. Patrick's Day with beer from The Casual Pint at Marcum Park March 17, 2020 in Hamilton. Normal St. Patrick's Day festivities were halted with the state ban on gathering in bars and restaurants to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Butler County Visitors Bureau and city of Hamilton and recently launched the Craft and Cocktail Quest, which will help residents support local businesses and complement the city’s outdoor drinking district

Hamilton’s DORA District allows visitors to legally walk around outside with alcoholic beverages. From 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week, people can grab a to-go drink in a Hamilton DORA to-go container from a participating liquor serving establishment and explore downtown Hamilton.

The program has served over 40,000 to-go beverages of beer, wine, and cocktails in 2020 alone.

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ released today on Netflix: What to know about the movie

Haley Bennett (left as Lindsay), Glenn Close (as Mamaw) and Owen Asztalos (as a young J.D. Vance) in "Hillbilly Elegy." LACEY TERRELL / NETFLIX Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

“Hillbilly Elegy,” partially filmed in Middletown in August 2019 and directed by Ron Howard, debuts today on the Netflix.

The movie had screenings at select theaters locally and across the nation earlier this month and received mixed reviews from Middletown residents and national film critics. Netflix won a bidding war to finance the movie in a $45 million deal.

The movie is based on J.D. Vance’s 2016 bestselling book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Vance, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War and a graduate of Middletown High School, Ohio State University and Yale Law School, wrote about his life and how he overcame socioeconomic struggles and Appalachian roots to obtain his education and a career as a venture capitalist.

