Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

That’s All, Brother, a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, is scheduled to visit Friday through Sunday, according to its website.

The plane was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The plane led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.

Butler County departments pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine after about 600 doses given

Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips Carter prepares vaccines to be given. Middletown City Schools employees were some of the first teachers in Ohio to receive their Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Middletown High School. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ohio has followed the lead of federal offices in recommending temporarily suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because of a rare blood-clotting event that happened in six women.

More than 600 J&J doses have been administered by Butler County’s three health departments, all of which have halted inoculation with the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the recommendation to pause administering the J&J vaccine until the agencies can further review the data. Gov. Mike DeWine followed up on the recommendation, advising Ohio providers to stop using the J&J vaccine.

Butler County lawmakers file a flurry of bills during first quarter of 2021

The group of Butler County lawmakers in the 134th General Assembly has been more active to start a legislative session than previous groups of county lawmakers.

In the first three months of 2021, Ohio Reps. Sara Carruthers, Jennifer Gross and Thomas Hall and Ohio Sen. George Lang have introduced 18 bills, 10 of which have received at least one committee hearing. And one bill, Senate Bill 13 sponsored by Lang, R-West Chester Twp., was signed into law on March 16.

The group has also collectively sponsored a pair of House Resolutions and a House Concurrent Resolution.

Well-known defense attorney, former Fairfield mayor dies at 72

Former Fairfield Mayor Donald LeRoy, December 1981 to November 1983 Credit: City of Fairfield Credit: City of Fairfield

Former Fairfield Mayor Don LeRoy did a lot in his short tenure on City Council, including earning the city national notoriety in 1983 when he pushed council to move a meeting to watch the series finale of M*A*S*H.

LeRoy only served three years on City Council and was better known as a local attorney in Butler County, practicing law since the 1970s. He died from complications of heart disease on March 30 at St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis. He was 72.

Longtime friend Mike Sage, a retired Butler County Common Pleas judge, said “it would be fair to call (LeRoy) a low-profile guy.”

Monroe superintendent leaving to join statewide organization

Kathy Demers, superintendent of Monroe Schools since 2018, is leaving for a position with Ohio's Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA). Demers has overseen Monroe Schools' continued enrollment growth and led its efforts to maintain instructional learning during the coronavirus pandemic. She created a strategic plan for the 3,000-student district intended for use after her departure. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

The leader of Monroe Schools is leaving for another job, and district officials began interviews Tuesday evening for a new superintendent.

Kathy Demers, who has led the 3,000-student school system since 2018, recently told Monroe’s governing school board she will resign at the end of this school year. She will join the Buckeye Association of School Administrators as director of member development.

Demers’ leadership was marked by a creation of a strong strategic plan and solidifying an administration team that together will help ease the transition to a new superintendent, said Dave Grant, president of the Monroe Board of Education.

RiversEdge preparing for 10th anniversary concert series in Hamilton: What to expect

Flying Buffaloes and Motherfolk performed at RiversEdge Amphitheater Thursday, August 6, 2020 with limited capacity to meet social distancing requirements. The RiversEdge concerts series is normally free but they have fenced off the area and attendees must now purchase tickets to reserve a square marked out on the grass designated as their seating area. The squares are spaced out around the venue with plenty of room to walk between them and stay distanced. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

RiversEdge Amphitheater is gearing up for a big season in 2021 as it celebrates 10 years of bringing live music to the community.

“We started the concert series back in 2012, and that was before the RiversEdge Amphitheater even existed. That first year, we did concerts on the show wagon, and we did shows downtown and in the surrounding downtown area,” said Adam Helms, Hamilton’s director of resident services.

Early shows were performed at Bailey Square, in front of the courthouse, and a majority of shows were performed under the McDulin Parking Garage. RiversEdge started performing shows at the amphitheater in 2013.

