Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Less than 24 hours after supporters of President Donald Trump broke through barriers and windows to enter the Congressional building, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Thursday the actions of rioters were aided by the inaction of the Capitol Police force.

And he blames both political parties for such riots becoming more frequent in recent months.

Former Fairfield standout declares for NFL Draft

Jackson Carman meets with the media during Fiesta Bowl preparations Thursday.

Clemson junior offensive tackle and former Fairfield High School standout Jackson Carman has declared for the NFL Draft.

Carman made the decision public via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Carman, 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, a two-time, all-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree, started all 12 games for the Tigers this season. He helped lead Clemson to its sixth straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearance this season. The Tigers lost to Ohio State 49-28 on Jan. 1.

‘Terrifying’ Middletown fire leads to loss of nearly all possessions, charges against husband

Two Jeeps were destroyed during a New Year's Day fire in the 1900 block of Baltimore Street, according to fire officials. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Middletown man was charged with six felony counts of arson after he allegedly started his wife’s Jeep on fire and flames spread to her house while she and her children were sleeping.

Maston Murphy, 36, was charged with four counts of aggravated arson, first-degree felonies, and two counts of arson, second-degree felonies, according to Middletown Municipal Court records. His cash, surety or property bond was set at $430,000 by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron during his arraignment Monday, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, records show.

Fairfield native writes memoir about decades of country music career

Brady Seals, a Fairfield native, wrote a memoir, “God Blessed Texas & Me Too,” that was released in November 2020. CONTRIBUTED

More than wo decades ago, Fairfield native Brady Seals was the co-vocalist and keyboardist for the classic rock-influenced country band, Little Texas.

After leaving the band in 1994, he released four solo albums but stopped making original music in 2009. He had an eventful life, but it was only after a painful divorce in 2017 that he decided to write it all down. His memoir, “God Blessed Texas & Me Too,” was released last November.

“(The divorce) was really hard for me emotionally,” Seals said by phone from his home in Nashville. “I decided to go deep inside and figure myself out, because what she said I was didn’t line up with who I thought I was. I started reading a lot of Max Lucado, who writes from a Christian perspective. I wrote the book because I felt like my story might help somebody else.”

Fenwick taps veteran coach to take over football program

Mark Mueller, Fenwick football coach

Mark Mueller took a year off from coaching football to watch his son complete his senior season at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Not surprisingly, he got the “itch” to coach again and an opportunity presented itself that he said he couldn’t pass up.

Fenwick High School announced Mueller, 50, of Mason, as its new football coach last week.

Mueller, a 25-year coaching veteran who most recently served on staff at CHCA from 2015-2019, replaces George Moore after one year. According to Fenwick athletic director Michael Coleman, Moore and the Falcons mutually parted ways following a 1-7 (0-5 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division) season.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Latest Hamilton arrest comes in 1 of 18 homicides handled by Butler County Coroner’s Office in 2020

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Hamilton man in June.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was taken into custody Friday at his Hamilton County residence and charged with murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.

Wilson was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday evening. According to court records, he was indicted last month by a grand jury and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

