Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The woman in her mid-50s from Hamilton had been at Miami Valley Gaming on Ohio 63 on Saturday and wandered off, Burke said. She was found about 9 a.m. Sunday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of a drone.

“There is a little creek that runs parallel with Union Road in between Traders World and the casino. It is maybe six inches deep. That is where she was found,” Burke said

Owners of Richards Pizza considering Mexican restaurant in Hamilton

Richards Pizza co-owners Karen Underwood Kramer and Gayl Underwod, are considering opening a fast-casual Mexican restaurant in Hamilton, with the foods that used to be served at Richards on Main Street from 1970 to 1992. PROVIDED

People who fondly recall the tacos and other Mexican foods that were served at Richards Pizza until 1992 may be in for a treat.

The 66-year-old company is considering opening a Mexican restaurant somewhere around Hamilton’s Main Street. Richards recently teased the idea with a social media post that asked, “What would you think if we brought back the original Richards Mexican menu items in a separate restaurant on Main Street?”

The Mexican food would not be served at Richards Pizza locations. It was discontinued there in 1992 because with growing demand, the kitchens were not large enough to prepare pizzas and Mexican dishes, such as tacos, enchiladas and burritos.

Where can you buy food produced at 80 Acres Hamilton indoor farm?

The new 80 Acres Farms, powered by Infinite Acres, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Hamilton. The new $30-million-plus, 62,000-square-foot vertical farming building will be able to ”grow more than 10-million healthy servings of fresh food each and every year," according to 80 Acres Farms CEO and co-founder Mike Zelkind. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

80 Acres, the cutting-edge Hamilton-based indoor-farming company, notes its products ae “100 percent pesticide and residue free,” much fresher than products from far away because they were grown locally, sells its products at a growing list of stores and restaurants in the region.

Company CEO and co-founder Mike Zelkind last month, at the grand opening of the company’s $30-million-plus, 62,000-square-foot building, said his farm was setting a new standard for food quality, “way beyond the organic, which was the best until today.”

But where can you buy it and check it out for yourself?

Misdemeanor charge filed against teen following basketball incident at New Miami

A screen shot photo from a game video posted online by Butler County Sports Report shows an Cincinnati Oyler High School player standing over a New Miami High School player he just fouled. Officials from both schools continued to investigate the Oyler player's alleged kicking of the prone New Miami player in the head. (Butler County Sports Report image)

A Cincinnati teen has been charged with misdemeanor assault in Butler County Juvenile Court for an incident last month on the basketball court at New Miami High School.

The charge stems from a game on Jan. 13 in which a Cincinnati Oyler High School player allegedly kicked a New Miami player in the head after a foul.

Following an investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a summons on Friday on the 17-year-old boy charging him with a first-degree misdemeanor.

1 arrest made during latest Butler County OVI checkpoint

For the second consecutive night motorists in parts of Butler County may be stopped at an OVI checkpoint. Friday evening saw some cars stopped in West Chester Township and Saturday evening into Sunday morning an OVI checkpoint will be conducted along a main road in the city of Fairfield. (File Photo\Journal-News)

One person was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence during a OVI checkpoint Friday evening in Monroe.

Pete Reising of the Butler County OVI Task Force said 694 drivers were checked during the checkpoint that operated from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday on Ohio 4 near the Monroe Fire Station at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.

He said two drivers were diverted for further investigation. One resulted in a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession in addition to the driver being arrested for OVI.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Trial delayed again for man charged with killing former Fairfield football player

Antaun Hill Jr., 18, of Fairfield Twp. was among those wounded by gunfire during a fight Wednesday night in a park in Butler County’s Liberty Township. Hill, who had signed for a scholarship in February to play football at Independence Community College in Kansas, died from his wounds after being transported to a local hospital, said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Provided Photo/Journal-News)

A trial for a Hamilton teen charged with murder and felonious assault for a shootout last in summer in a Liberty Twp. park has been continued again.

Zyquon Moody, now 19, of Woodland Hills Drive, was scheduled to go to trial in December in Butler County Common Pleas Court for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr., during the June 10 incident. Judge Jennifer McElfresh rescheduled the trial to begin on Monday.

But by joint agreement of the prosecution and defense, the trial was continued until May 3 due coronavirus concerns.

