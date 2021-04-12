Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“The targeted opening of Raising Cane’s in Hamilton is in late June,” the company said in response to an inquiry by this media outlet.

That comes as good news for city residents and those who work in Hamilton, who have been hungering for more fast-casual restaurants. While the city a few years ago was creating its Plan Hamilton strategic plan, people expressed a desire for such dining options as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.

Boyfriend of Middletown woman accused of killing son due in court today. Will trial be delayed?

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton appear in court in connection to the death of James Hutchinson

A Middletown man charged with disposing the body of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son and hog-tying the boy and his siblings is scheduled to be back in Butler County Common Pleas Court today.

James Hamilton, 43, was indicted March 5 along with Brittany Gosney, 29, on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Gosney and Hamilton are facing felony crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

Butler County’s jump in COVID-19 vaccines creates a problem: It needs more volunteers

The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County has boosted its mass COVID-19 vaccine program at the county fairgrounds, but volunteers are running low and officials are hoping to recruit more.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter asked her fellow commissioners this week to consider allowing county employees to volunteer at the mass vaccination clinic in Hamilton.

“It appears some of the volunteers working at the fairground are starting to burn out,” Carpenter said this week. “So a request has been made to us to allow some of county employees to work at the fairgrounds for maybe half a day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, if you’d like to consider that perhaps they can use their vacation time or sick leave.”

Hamilton business owner working to launch new market for buying local flowers

This is the Farmer's Collective vision of what the substation on Maple Avenue in Hamilton could look like when visitors enter it. PROVIDED

An owner of Hamilton’s Two Little Buds flower shop is working to launch The Farmer’s Collective, where flower growers and other farmers can sell one day a week to restaurants and floral shops throughout the region.

“There’s a big movement with local flowers, and local Cincinnati florists have been driving to Hamilton to purchase flowers from our store here in Hamilton wholesale because they can’t find the product that’s so very in style right now at the other wholesalers in Cincinnati,” said Mindy Staton, who owns Two Little Buds in Hamilton with her mother, Alice Francis.

“I just don’t have enough to sell to them, so I can’t keep up, basically,” she said.

She hopes to start operating in May, but first must find at least a temporary location of about 4,000 square feet. Her preference would be an ugly industrial building where visitors would be wowed by the products when they enter.

Warren County woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old indicted by grand jury

Xiaoyan Zhu Credit: Warren County Sheriff's Office Credit: Warren County Sheriff's Office

A Warren County grand jury directly indicted a Deerfield Twp. woman on multiple felony charges that allege she stabbed a 3-year-old boy next door to her home last month.

The indictments released today, accuse Xiaoyan Zhu of Deerfield Twp. on a charge of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing of a 3-year-old neighbor on March 4. The child was expected to make a full recovery from the injury.

Zhu is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Zhu made her initial court appearance Thursday in Mason Municipal Court, where she entered a not guilty plea. She had been hospitalized and under evaluation since the March 4 incident when she allegedly stabbed the child with a ceramic knife, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Body found in Great Miami River identified as missing Middletown woman

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Deborah Riley, 72, after she left her Middletown home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and hasn't returned.

A body found on the banks of the Great Miami River in Middletown this afternoon has been identified as that of a woman with dementia reported missing in the city on Sunday.

Deborah Riley, 72, was found dead after police received a call about a body found floating in the river.

She left her home on Lincoln Street in Middletown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and didn’t returned.

