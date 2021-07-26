Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Edgewood grad thrills family, friends back in Ohio by winning Olympic gold
Everyone who knows Zach Apple stayed up late Sunday night to watch him win Olympic swimming gold in Tokyo.
In Trenton, in the same neighborhood where Apple grew up, his former Edgewood high school coach Ben Johnson watched the 4x100 relay final at home with his family, including his son AyeJay, who grew up swimming with Apple.
As emotional as Johnson was watching the race, which started at 11:05 p.m. in Ohio — 12:05 p.m. Monday in Japan — he wasn’t making a big commotion.
Land of Illusion manager’s letter: Death of teen ‘time of unimaginable loss and pain’
In an open letter to customers and the Madison Twp. community, the manager of Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park said all employees are grieving with the family of a teen girl who died after being pulled from the water at the park last week and offer prayers for “strength at this time of unimaginable loss and pain.”
Mykiara Jones, 14, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, apparently drowned July 20 while swimming at the Madison Twp. waterpark. She will be buried Tuesday.
Her mother, Erica Richardson, works with special needs students at the Middletown Middle School, a district official said.
From substitute school janitor to Fairfield business director: Meet Lance Perry
Fairfield Schools’ new director of business operations knows school buildings from the ground up like few others in top district positions.
That happens when you started working your first job in schools as a substitute custodian two decades ago and then advanced your way to a directorship’s position as Lance Perry has.
Perry, who was hired from the business director’s job at Clermont County’s West Clermont Schools this spring, now oversees the facilities and bus fleet for Fairfield’s 10 schools, 10,000 students and hundreds of teachers.
25 years, 40,000 births: Mercy Health-Fairfield center passes milestone
The people born at Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital’s Family Birthing Center in the past quarter century could fill the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.
Michele Stokes started working at the birthing center as a young registered nurse with a few years’ experience a few weeks before it opened 25 years ago this month. When she thought about the fact 40,000 infants have been born there since, she said, “Isn’t that crazy?”
Stokes now is the hospital’s director of perioperative and women’s services.
Butler County restaurant businesses get nearly $19 million in federal aid: Here’s the full list of 59
Nearly 300 area businesses were approved for roughly $57.5 million in federal aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, according to data released recently.
The $28.6 billion program was created this year by the American Rescue Plan and closed earlier this month. It was intended to support food service businesses — mostly restaurants and bars — that lost revenue during the pandemic.
The Journal-News analyzed the recently released data for a report on the program and which area businesses received funds. Here’s a look at Butler County businesses that received funds:
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Thefts from vehicles emerge as the top crime in Fairfield
For the first time “in a long time,” theft from vehicles is the top property crime in Fairfield.
And Fairfield police spokesman Officer Doug Day said, “It’s a very preventable crime.”
“You take your stuff in, you lock it up,” he said. “You don’t even have to take it in. Put it in the trunk. If they don’t see it and it’s not convenient, they’re not going to try.”