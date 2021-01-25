Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Three of the vehicles involved in the crash were stationary on the side of I-75 Southbound near Benchwood Road in Harrison Twp., Montgomery County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, 53, of Hamilton, were behind an abandon 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, the patrol said.

Group chat for Black Miami students hacked with racist messaging

Thousands of Miami University students are starting the second semester in-person classes and remote learning Monday while school officials warn to stay vigilant about coronavirus precautions. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A digital messaging tool for Black students at Miami University was hacked with racist imagery, but school officials say they are limited in what they can do about it.

Earlier this month, a group on GroupMe, an app that facilitates private chats, was the hacked with racist depictions, including lynchings, according to The Miami Student.

Miami University officials condemned the racist hack, describing it as a “repulsive and repugnant.”

New goal for Main Street apartments in Hamilton: About 70, with street-level retail

New light fixtures will be installed next year along a portion of Main Street in Hamilton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The number of apartments developer Jim Cohen plans to build in the 300 block of Main Street in Hamilton has risen from 50-plus to “around 70,” with an addition of four retail spaces on the street level.

“I don’t know that there’s been ground-up residential construction on Main Street in over a hundred years,” said Cohen of CMC Properties, the same company that developed The Marcum complex of apartments, restaurants and shops downtown.

Hamilton’s city planner, Liz Hayden, agreed Cohen’s estimate of the first residential development in a century seems to be the case along that part of the Main Street business corridor. All the newer development has been commercial, such as Walgreens, Family Dollar and Family Video, she said.

Hearings continue in coming weeks in Middletown airport data breach case

Ashley Schulte, left, appears for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Middletown Municipal Court in connection to the alleged hacking of the computer system owned by Start Skydiving at Middletown Regional Airport. Judge James Sherron opted to continue the arraignment hearing until a visiting judge and prosecutor can be assigned because of various conflicts. ED RICHTER/STAFF

One former city of Middletown employee who appeared for arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court last week had her proceeding continued for two weeks, to Feb. 5.

Ashley Schulte is one of three current or former employees at the Middletown Regional Airport accused in relation to a hacking of the computer system of Start Skydiving. She was told by Middletown Municipal Judge James Sherron that it would be “inappropriate” to proceed with the arraignment on a charge of complicity to unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, because Schulte is a former city employee and because of other related lawsuits pending before the city.

Sherron said a visiting judge and prosecutor will need to be appointed and continued Schulte’s to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

Fairfield could expand sewer credit program that rewards saving stress on system

Fairfield Public Utilities Director Adam Sackenheim is concerned the Ohio EPA could set a low phosphorus level discharge limit, which if it’s too low could force the city to invest in a plant expansion. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Some Fairfield residents may save on their October sewer bill if City Council agrees to extend a billing credit program.

More than 2,100 sewer customers in Fairfield typically receive a credit on their summer sewer bill based on the amount of sewer usage in the winter. All 12,000 of the city’s residential customers are eligible for this summer sewer irrigation credit program, but only about 18 percent used enough water over this past summer to have it applied, city officials said.

Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller said when the council enacted this credit in 1999, it was about “fairness.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Ron Kash, longtime Edgewood educator whose name graces basketball court, dies at 78

Ron Kash, who served numerous roles in the Edgewood City School District, died Jan. 12. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A man who dedicated his professional career to the Edgewood City School District has died.

Ron Kash, who served as the school’s first boys basketball coach, counselor, social studies teacher, principal and superintendent, died Jan. 12 at Atrium Medical Center. He was 78.

Kash was a longtime administrator and graduated from Trenton High School in 1960. Edgewood opened in 1970 when Trenton combined with Shiloh (Wayne Township and Seven Mile had previously merged to become Shiloh).

