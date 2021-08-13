Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Nolen Scott Jones, 6, of Hamilton died of head injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing Pleasant Avenue about 6:45 p.m. on May 11. His 11-year-old brother, Logan Watson, was also injured.

The driver of the car, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, of Corwin Avenue in Hamilton was originally charged with OVI and child endangering, both misdemeanors, and felony drug abuse. There were two children, ages 10 and 3, in the car at the time of the crash, according to Hamilton police.

New family-owned coffee shop coming to Hamilton

Caption Construction is happening at the Biggby Coffee site on High Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Construction is happening at the future Biggby Coffee site on High Street in Hamilton, and its owners hope to open the location in late September or early October.

“We’re super excited,” said Amy Hepburn, a co-owner with her husband, Dustin. “It’s going to be our third store.”

Their third location will be east of the Wingstop at 1029 High St. It will be drive-thru only, although there is room for future expansion to allow indoor dining.

2020 Census: How much did Butler County cities grow in 10 years?

Caption The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

Delayed results from the 2020 Census were released on Thursday, and data show that all areas included in Butler County saw growth from 2010 to 2020.

The data released on Thursday include counties and larger cities, but not yet townships, villages and others.

Hamilton man takes the stand during his trial for 2016 murder: What he said

Caption Mychel King sits in a Butler County Common Pleas courtroom Tuesday during his murder trial. King is accused of shooting and killing Jaylon Knight in 2016. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Mychel King, who is accused of gunning down a Fairfield High School senior in 2016 in a robbery that went bad, took the stand in his defense Thursday during the fourth day of his trial, telling the jury he did not kill Jaylon Knight.

King, 24, was arrested Dec. 8, 2020 after he was indicted for Knight’s death. He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

On the morning of March 11, 2016, King said he got up early to help his father prepare for transport to dialysis. He heard gun shots, which is not unusual in his neighborhood, he said.

Butler County could get more than $5 million in huge opioid settlement

Caption Very preliminary settlement amounts for the massive opioid litigation show Butler County jurisdictions could receive $47 million.

Butler County could receive more than $5 million and access to many millions more in a huge statewide settlement with the big three opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson.

The county commissioners signed the agreement Monday which clears the way for a potential direct payment of $3.8 to $5.4 million and access to a share in $38 to $54.4 million more, as part of regional group of seven counties that will decide future funding distributions. The payments would be over 17 years but the deal was contingent on 95% of the state litigants agreeing to the settlement by today.

The county’s share is part of a nationwide $26 billion settlement brokered by state attorneys general —with the three largest opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson. Nearly 4,000 jurisdictions nationwide filed lawsuits in state and federal courts years ago when the heroin epidemic was killing their residents, and budgets trying to deal with the pervasive problem.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘Perfect storm’ malfunctions Fairfield sewage treatment plant; Great Miami River warning lifted

Caption The Great Miami River in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

An “extremely challenging” time for the City of Fairfield has ended after the problem was corrected and water samples were tested, said Adam Sackenheim, the city’s public utilities director.

He said the malfunction in the sewage treatment plant that caused the city to issue an alert earlier this week is back online and the water has been successfully disinfected. Water samples were taken Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday the city was told the samples passed, Sackenheim said.

On Monday, the city advised people to avoid contact with the Great Miami River because of a problem at the plant. People were told not to swim, fish, wade or kayak in the river from Joyce Park to Ohio 27.

