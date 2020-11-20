Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Jill Allen died at the scene after the truck slammed into her residence in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road. The coroner listed Allen’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and manner of death an accident.

Monroe Sgt. Joshua King said today there was another resident in the home at the time of the incident who survived. There was no additional information this morning from Monroe Police.

Fairfield to host second annual ‘Parade of Lights’ in a drive-through format

Scenes from the first ever Fairfield Parade of Lights, and the lighting of the Village Green Park, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Fairfield will host the second annual Parade of Lights at the end of the month at the city’s largest park.

This year’s event will be presented as a drive-through format so spectators can experience the parade as they drive by the illuminated floats and vehicles from the safety of their own cars. The family-friendly event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Harbin Park, and is free to attend.

“It’s going to look a little different just like everything else this year, taking place at Harbin Park, for an audience that will be in their cars,” said Brittany Theilman, Fairfield’s community events coordinator.

Applications flooding in countywide for small business coronavirus relief money

The Butler County commissioners awarded $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds to nine cities and townships to help small businesses weather the pandemic and the money is proving to be in great demand. The commissioners received $18.7 million in CARES Act funding and divided the $1.5 million for small businesses according to population. Businesses must apply for the grant and eligible businesses must have fewer than 25 full time equivalent employees, and no single grant can exceed $10,000. The money must be spent before Dec. 30. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Butler County commissioners awarded $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds to nine large cities and townships to help small businesses weather the novel coronavirus pandemic and the money is proving to be in great demand.

The city of Fairfield had received 49 applications requesting $350,000 in CARES Act funding as of Thursday morning, according to Nathaniel Kaelin, economic development manager.

“We’ve seen strong interest from our small businesses. In fact, business owners began lining up several hours before we started accepting applications on Tuesday,’ Kaelin said. “We received 36 applications in the first 30 minutes alone. They are very grateful for the support.”

Middletown approves temporary FBO at the airport

Middletown City Council has approved funding for a self-serve fueling system and installation costs. The new self-serve fueling station construction is slated to begin sometime in mid-March. Starting Jan. 1, the city will begin its role as the Fixed Base Operator to provide fuel and other services at Middletown Regional Airport starting on Jan. 1. FILE PHOTO

After nearly one year of providing fixed-base operator services at the Middletown Regional Airport, city officials have decided to transition back to contracting these services.

Middletown City Council Tuesday approved an emergency ordinance for a six-month contract to provide FBO services and snow removal with Safe Skies LLC, an aviation business located at the city-owned airport. The contract was approved for $85,620 for the FBO services and $13,000 for snow removal, according to City Manager Jim Palenick.

Council voted 4-0 with Mayor Nicole Condrey abstaining. An Ohio Ethics Commission Advisory Opinion issued earlier this year requires the mayor to abstain from discussions or voting on certain airport issues because of her affiliation with Start Aviation.

Coronavirus, state funding cuts’ impact: Lakota facing budget deficit in coming years say officials

Officials in the 16,800-student Lakota Schools said during a recent, online community chat about finances the district is facing a projected budget deficit in the coming years due to expenses from the coronavirus and cuts in state funding. Lakota officials, however, stressed there are no discussions or other plans to seek a new school tax levy. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Butler County’s largest school system is facing an estimated $11.7 million budget deficit in five years caused in part by extra costs from operating during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but also due to recent cuts in state funding.

That’s the latest update delivered by officials of the 16,800-student Lakota Schools during a Wednesday evening online community chat.

Lakota treasurer Jenni Logan said the district estimates it will spend $2.6 million more than it will bring in. The state cut the district’s funding by $3.8 million, she said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Journey Borealis at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park drive-thru light display

The Journey Borealis holiday light display was illuminated during a preview event Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Journey Borealis holiday light display was illuminated during a preview event Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton.

