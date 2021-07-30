Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The victim was found dead in the middle of North Verity Parkway near Access 3 Road at about 10:31 p.m., according to Shelby Quinlivan, the city spokeswoman.

Police believe the woman was leaving Billy T’s bar on Tytus Avenue when the crash happened, according to Quinlivan.

READ THE FULL STORY

Nationals trade Middletown’s Schwarber to Red Sox

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber will play in the American League for the first time after a trade late Thursday night.

The Washington Nationals dealt Schwarber, 28, to the Boston Red Sox for minor league right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez, Boston’s eighth-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

Boston will be Schwarber’s third big-league team. He played for the Chicago Cubs from 2015-20 and then signed as a free agent with the Nationals in January.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton woman wants bond reduced while awaiting grand jury consideration in fatal pedestrian crash

A memorial is growing on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood where a 6-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

An attorney for a woman who allegedly hit and killed a boy in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood in May has again requested a bond modification while the case awaits grand jury consideration.

Nolen Scott Jones, 6, of Hamilton, died of head injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while crossing Pleasant Avenue about 6:45 p.m. May 11. His 11-year-old brother, Logan Watson, was also injured.

The alleged driver of the car, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, of Corwin Avenue in Hamilton, was originally charged with OVI and child endangering, both misdemeanors, and felony drug abuse. There were two children, ages 10 and 3, in the car at the time of the crash, according to the Hamilton police.

READ THE FULL STORY

Northern Ohio man indicted in rape of Miami University student

Starting this evening(CQ) Miami University will conduct a series of graduations outdoor at Yager Stadium through Sunday evening. As a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the university will for the first hold nine separate graduation commencements with limited attendance by family members, social distancing and a mask requirement. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A Butler County grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment Thursday against a northern Ohio man in the rape last weekend of a Miami University student.

Zachary Michael Frankart, 21, is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery; two counts of attempted rape; and one count of gross sexual imposition, all felony charges, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman early Saturday after giving her a ride from a bar.

Oxford police responded around 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 who reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man accused of murder for incident outside Middletown bar hires new attorney

Brian Ingram and attorney Frank Schiavone III were in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday for a pretrial hearing. Ingram's murder trial is scheduled to begin next month NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Two weeks after firing his attorney, which came days before his trial was scheduled to begin, a man accused in a fatal assault at a Middletown bar was back in court with a new counsel and got a new trial date this week.

On July 15, Brian Ingram was in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth’s courtroom for a final hearing ahead of his trial that was scheduled for July 19.

That’s when Ingram said he didn’t want to be represented by defense attorney Frank Schiavone III and that he wanted to hire a new attorney. On Thursday, Ingram was in court with newly hired defense attorney Muhammad Hamidullah.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Views from the Butler County Fair on Thursday

The National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull was held in front of the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Scenes from the Butler County Fair Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS