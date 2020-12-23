Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The Butler County Undercover Regional Taskforce (B.U.R.N.) conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of North Sutphin Street and confiscated marijuana, pressed pills believed to be fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three subjects were detained during the search warrant.

Area hospitals continue with inoculations with new coronavirus vaccines

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital nurse Julie Rose, a COVID-floor nurse, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Mercy Health received its vaccine allotment on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. PROVIDE/MERCY HEALTH Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Atrium Medical Center received 1,000 first-dose shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and began inoculating frontline healthcare workers today.

Atrium is one of the first hospitals in the Cincinnati region to receive and begin vaccinating its healthcare workers with the Moderna vaccine. Mercy Health received the first-dose vaccine Wednesday and began inoculating its workers, first at its Mercy Health-West campus. Mercy’s Fairfield hospital will receive its portion of the vaccine today, according to the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati received 2,500 first-dose doses and began vaccinating its healthcare employees that afternoon.

Student drug use: Hamilton advocates win $625,000 prevention grant to work with schools

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Police Department jointly executed a search warrant Tuesday, April 7, at 220 North D St. in Hamilton, where they found and confiscated approximately 63 marijuana plants and two loaded handguns.

The Hamilton Prevention Partners Coalition has won a $625,000 drug abuse prevention grant that will help focus efforts on students.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the money, which will help Hamilton drug abuse prevention advocates work for five years determining Hamilton’s particular reasons that students between ages 12 and 17 use drugs and alcohol.

“You’ve got to be able to look at the local conditions,” said Kristina Latta-Landefeld, director of community programs for Envision Partnerships, which provides staff for programs that work to reduce suicides, drug abuse and other social issues. “What is it that makes Hamilton Hamilton?”

Butler County ZIP code still No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases for 4th straight week

The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state does a daily update of case data by ZIP code. Earlier this month, the Journal-News reported that 45011 was the top among Ohio’s 1,190 ZIP codes in cases reported in the previous two weeks.

In Tuesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 542 cases in the past two weeks, which was still No. 1 in Ohio.

First Moderna vaccines arrive in Butler County as program continues growing

Pictured is a person from The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati holding up a bottle on Dec. 22, 2020, of the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Cincinnati hospital, which has a campus in Liberty Twp. in Butler County, Ohio, received 2,500 doses on Dec. 22. PROVIDED/THE CHRIST HOSPITAL

The top infectious disease doctor at The Christ Hospital believes the novel coronavirus vaccine process “is the dawn of a new era for vaccine science.”

Dr. Thomas Lamarre, medical director for Infectious Diseases at The Christ Hospital Medical Network, said he doesn’t believe the general public knows the magnitude of the development of the COVID-19 virus vaccine..

“I don’t think people realize how big of a deal this is,” he said. “The technology is revolutionary.”

Bond set at $25,000 for man involved in hour-long Middletown police pursuit

Ryan M. Carrell Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A man facing several charges after a lengthy police chase had his bond set at $25,000 this morning in Middletown Municipal Court.

Ryan Carrell, 41, of Trenton, was charged with assaulting a police officer, drug abuse/meth, eluding a police officer, drug abuse/instrument, open flask, reckless operation and driving under suspension, according to court records.

Carrell was appointed an attorney and his preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30, according to records.

