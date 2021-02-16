Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

In December, Bennett took over as acting city manager following the abrupt resignation of Mark Wendling while continuing to run the fire department. The infrastructure in place will help him perform both jobs at a high level, he said.

“It’s sort of a period of rejuvenation,” said the 69-year-old. “I’m taking on new responsibilities. I enjoy the learning portion of it. The internal workings of various departments.”

Badin’s basketball ‘class act’ set to retire after 44 years in high school sports

Badin coach Gerry Weisgerber waves to the crowd and heads toward his team after the Rams’ 43-42 victory over Carroll at Mulcahey Gym in Hamilton on Friday night. It was the 300th win of Weisgerber’s coaching career. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY TERRI ADAMS

Matt Thompson isn’t sure that the Badin High School boys basketball team would have won its Division III state title in 1988 if it hadn’t been for coach Gerry Weisgerber.

The Rams went 28-0 that season and clearly had a group of talented players, but Thompson, a player on that team and later his colleague, said it was Weisgerber’s coaching that took them to another level. Even in more difficult campaigns, he’s left an impression.

Weisgerber, 67, has made quite an impact on Badin – and the local high school sports scene -- over his lengthy and decorated coaching career, and the Rams will miss his presence when he retires after this season. His final group of players will give him their best as he nears the end of his coaching career with the start of the postseason this week.

Hamilton utility rates climbing, likely this summer

This is the solids contact basin at the Hamilton South Water Treatment Plant. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The cost of Hamilton’s water may rise about $1 per month in about July, the city’s Public Utilities Commission was told Thursday.

“We’ve been talking over the past few months about the need for a new rate plan for water,” Christine Carr, a business analyst for the city’s Energy Management and Utility Business Affairs Division, told the panel.

The increase, which would be about 4.5%, is needed “to not only maintain our existing system, but also to serve Butler County,” she said.

One man admits guilt in deadly Middletown robbery attempt that killed alleged co-conspirator

Andrew Roberts, left, Jonathan Oatneal Jr., right. Middletown Division of Police

One of two men charged in an attempted burglary that turned deadly last summer in Middletown has admitted guilt.

Andrew Roberts, 22, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary earlier this month in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Gun specifications add three years for each charge to a prison sentence. He could receive that maximum sentence of 16 1/2 years in prison for each charge on April 5.

Roberts was charged in an Aug. 19, 2020 incident during which Roberts, Jonathan Oatneal Jr. and Oatneal’s brother, Joshua Oatneal, allegedly attempted to rob a man in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive. The resident shot and killed Joshua Oatneal in the incident.

‘So worth it’: Woman honors parents with kidney donation to Fairfield Twp. stranger

Cheyenne Frappier, 27, of Pittsburgh, will donate one of her kidneys to Keli Thorn, of Fairfield Twp. The surgery is scheduled for Feb. 2. PROVIDED

The life of Cheyenne Frappier, the Pittsburgh woman who donated one of her kidneys to a Fairfield Twp. stranger, will change some. The life she affected will change much more.

Frappier, 27, never had a surgery until Feb. 2, when she donated one of her kidneys to Keli Thorn, but said after the surgery in a Facebook post it was “so worth it.”

She said Thursday from her home in Pittsburgh that the surgery was “nothing less or nothing more than what I expected it to be.”

Snowfall records: Butler County residents share memories of 1998 storm

Visibility decreased as snow fell in Madison Township Monday, February 15, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Journal-News recently asked readers to share their memories from the record snowfall of 11.8 inches that fell on Feb. 4, 1998.

Here are some of the comments we received:

“Remember this day well! My daughter was born at 6:30 am, on the way to the hospital, it was warm in the 70′s, then cold front came in with all the snow! Pediatrician couldn’t make it to the hospital! No visitors. And I didn’t have a winter coat to go home in a few days later!” - Peggy Mowry

